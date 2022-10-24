Cobb commuters who use I-285 near Georgia 400: “expect major disruptions”

As the Georgia Department of Transportation continues with the project at I-285 and Georgia 400, the disruption to Cobb commuters who use that route will be substantial.

In its weekly newsletter, Cobb County government made the following announcement about what can be expected:

“Construction on I-285 around the 400 interchanges will heavily affect your drive if you need to cross the top end of the perimeter in the coming months.

“The Georgia Department of Transportation says to expect major disruptions to daily commutes and driving routines and should prepare for profound delays on I-285, potentially adding an hour or more to daily commutes.

“Motorists should leave earlier, utilize navigation apps to select alternate routes, and consider alternative commute options through Georgia Commute Options.

“Drivers continuing to utilize I-285 should pay attention and use caution throughout the work zone.

To see where the construction is and how to navigate it, you can view this GA DOT video.”

The Georgia Department of Transportation posted the following about a specific bottleneck on their website:

“Georgia DOT’s contractor will close lanes in both directions on I-285 between Ashford Dunwoody Road and Roswell Road for bridge demolition and reconstruction over Glenridge Drive, SR 400, and Peachtree Dunwoody Road.

“The eastbound lane closed on Oct. 8 and the westbound lane is anticipated to close on Oct. 22.

This work and associated I-285 lane closures are anticipated to take eight months to complete. Motorists should expect profound delays and should avoid I-285 in this area if possible. “

“If your route includes this area rely on your preferred wayfinding apps for alternate routes and leave early.”

About the Georgia Department of Transportation

The GDOT describes itself as follows:

Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs. And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility. The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.

The GDOT’s governing body is the 14-member State Transportation Board. The board is chosen by the state legislative delegations of each of the 14 congressional districts in Georgia. The board members serve five-year terms.

The board is currently chaired by Emily Dunn from the 9th Congressional District.

The State Transportation Board chooses the commissioner, currently Russell R. McMurry .