Cobb County weather forecast for Thursday, October 27, 2022

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Thursday, October 27, 2022, with highs in the lower 70s.

Tonight it’s expected to be mostly clear, with lows of around 50.

The next chance of rain in the forecast is Saturday, when the chances rise from 20 to 50 percent over the course of the day, with the chance rising to 70 percent on Sunday.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Advertisement

Today

Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Friday

Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday

Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

Sunday

Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Monday

Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with August figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather? , the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from normal Precipitation











2022-09-01 91 69 80 1.7 0 2022-09-02 86 73 79.5 1.4 0.09 2022-09-03 88 72 80 2 0 2022-09-04 83 73 78 0.2 0.26 2022-09-05 86 72 79 1.4 0.1 2022-09-06 86 71 78.5 1.1 T 2022-09-07 87 71 79 1.8 0 2022-09-08 85 72 78.5 1.5 0 2022-09-09 79 68 73.5 -3.2 0.03 2022-09-10 73 67 70 -6.5 0.12 2022-09-11 82 71 76.5 0.2 0.01 2022-09-12 85 65 75 -1 T 2022-09-13 81 57 69 -6.8 0 2022-09-14 85 62 73.5 -2 0 2022-09-15 83 66 74.5 -0.8 0 2022-09-16 83 64 73.5 -1.5 0 2022-09-17 84 65 74.5 -0.2 0 2022-09-18 86 65 75.5 1 0 2022-09-19 87 67 77 2.8 0 2022-09-20 92 69 80.5 6.6 0.38 2022-09-21 93 71 82 8.4 0 2022-09-22 94 68 81 7.7 T 2022-09-23 80 62 71 -2 0 2022-09-24 81 55 68 -4.6 0 2022-09-25 83 63 73 0.7 T 2022-09-26 82 62 72 0 0 2022-09-27 76 55 65.5 -6.2 0 2022-09-28 76 55 65.5 -5.8 0 2022-09-29 75 56 65.5 -5.5 0 2022-09-30 79 62 70.5 -0.1 T

Sum 2511 1968



Average 83.7 65.6 74.7 -0.2 Normal 83.9 65.9 74.9



Summer 2022 Average Temperature Ranking & Records Climate Site Avg Temp Rank Highest Avg Temp Record (deg) (year) Lowest Avg Temp Record (deg) (year) Athens 12th Warmest 82.2 (2016) 74.5 (1967) Atlanta 10th Warmest 82.7 (1980) 73.5 (1967) Columbus 15th Warmest 84.6 (2011) 78.3 (1967) Macon 14th Warmest 83.5 (1954) 76.1 (1967)

Summer 2022 Temperature Climate Statistics Climate Site Maximum Temperature (deg) Max T Date Minimum Temperature (deg) Min T Date Athens 102 6/22 59 6/20 Atlanta 99 6/15 64 6/10 Columbus 102 6/22 60 6/20 Macon 105 6/22 60 6/20 Cartersville 97 6/22, 23 57 6/20 Dekalb Peachtree Arpt 100 6/15 58 6/20 Fulton Co Arpt 99 6/15 58 6/20 Gainesville 98 6/22 61 6/10 Peachtree City 102 6/15 58 6/20 Rome 100 6/22, 23 57 6/20

Summer 2022 Average Temperature Climate Statistics Climate Site Average Maximum Temperature (deg) Average Minimum Temperature (deg) Athens 87.5 73.0 Atlanta 87.0 74.0 Columbus 89.5 75.5 Macon 88.0 77.0 Cartersville 86.0 70.5 Dekalb Peachtree Arpt 88.0 70.5 Fulton Co Arpt 87.0 71.5 Gainesville 71.0 87.0 Peachtree City 86.5 73.0 Rome 61.7 87.5

Average Maximum Temperature Ranking & Records Climate Site Avg Max Temp Rank Highest Avg Max Temp Record (deg) (Year) Lowest Avg Max Temp Record (deg) (Year) Athens 18th Warmest 91.5 (2007) 81.5 (1967) Atlanta 25th Warmest 92.0 (2012) 80.5 (1967) Columbus 14th Warmest 92.5 (2012) 83.0 (1994) Macon 29th Warmest 93.5 (1980) 82.0 (1967)

Average Minimum Temperature Ranking & Records Climate Site Avg Min Temp Rank Highest Avg Min Temp Record (deg) (Year) Lowest Avg Min Temp Record (deg) (Year) Athens 2nd Warmest 74.0 (1982) 57.0 (1967) Atlanta 4th Warmest 74.5 (2016) 55.0 (1967) Columbus 3rd Warmest 78.0 (2011) 61.5 (1967) Macon Warmest on Record 77.0 (2022) 56.5 (1967)

Summer 2022 Precipitation Climate Statistics Climate Site Total Precipitation (in) Normal Precipitation (in) DFN (Departure From Normal) Athens 12.39 13.63 -1.24 Atlanta 16.26 13.59 +2.67 Columbus 9.47 13.06 -3.59 Macon 18.30 13.61 +4.69 Cartersville 16.34 11.11 +5.23 Dekalb Peachtree Arpt 15.46 13.91 +1.55 Fulton County Arpt 12.10 12.83 -0.73 Gainesville 12.39 13.38 -0.99 Peachtree City 9.88 13.25 -3.37 Rome 7.84 11.31 -3.47

Summer 2022 Precipitation Ranking & Records Climate Site Total Precipitation Ranking Minimum Total Precip Record (in) (Year) Maximum Total Precip Record (in) (Year)

Athens 36th Wettest 4.28 (1957) 29.39 (1994)

Atlanta 19th Wettest 3.88 (1930) 25.82 (2005)

Columbus 58th Wettest 6.31 (1990) 24.76 (2013)

Macon 7th Wettest 5.00 (1997) 29.26 (2013)



Summer 2022 Precipitation Climate Statistics Climate Site Maximum Daily Precip (in) Max P Date



Athens 2.08 7/30



Atlanta 2.40 6/26



Columbus 1.47 8/18



Macon 3.45 6/24



Cartersville 2.33 7/1



Dekalb Peachtree Arpt 3.82 7/30



Fulton Co Arpt 2.10 6/24



Gainesville 1.85 7/3



Peachtree City 2.61 6/24



Rome 1.11 7/29





Summer 2022 Temperature Climate Statistics Climate Site Average Temperature (deg) Normal Temperature (deg) DFN (Departure From Normal) Athens 80.4 79.5 +0.9 Atlanta 80.7 79.7 +1.0 Columbus 82.2 82.0 +0.2 Macon 81.8 81.1 +0.7 Cartersville 79.5 77.5 +2.0 Dekalb Peachtree Arpt 79.4 78.1 +1.3 Fulton County Arpt 79.8 78.8 +1.0 Gainesville 79.4 77.5 +1.9 Peachtree City 80.4 79.4 +1.0 Rome 81.0 78.9 +2.1

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area .

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link .