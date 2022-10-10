Cobb County’s Fun in the Park photo contest deadline: Nov 3, 2022

Cobb PARKS is hosting its annual Fun in the Park photo contest, where contestants photograph scenes in parks across Cobb County. You can submit up to 10 photos, and the deadline for entry is November 3, 2022.

Below are the rules, categories and instructions, reprinted from the Cobb County website:

“Eligibility: All photos must have been taken at a Cobb County park, facility, activity or event. Any county or city park in Cobb County accepted. Please note that this excludes National Parks (i.e. Kennesaw Mountain and Chattahoochee River National Park) and parks on private property. These photos are not eligible. See the Cobb PARKS website for a complete listing of county parks. Pictures taken during programs and events sponsored by Cobb PARKS, but occur off park property, are eligible for entry. The contest is open to all photographers. Free to enter: Entry into the contest is free of charge. Images: Photographers agree by entering contest to give permission to Cobb County to use their images in publications and on websites. Pictures may be displayed in exhibits and exhibited online. Entry Limit: Limit of 10 entries per person. Photos to be submitted in digital format. Awards: Plaques will be awarded for 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and Honorable Mention for each category. Judges will be provided by the Cobb Photographic Society and Cobb County PARKS. Winners will be notified by email by the first week in December. Categories

General Category – any photo/any subject that depicts ‘Fun in the Park’

Sports and Action – any photo depicting sports and/or action in the park

Nature and Wildlife – any photo of nature or wildlife in the park.

“Digital photos may be submitted by email. Photos should be in full-size jpeg format with no watermarks or signatures on the image. Name the files with your name, category and photo # – (example: John Doe_NW_01). This would represent your file as John Doe > Nature and Wildlife > photo #1. Digital photos must be accompanied by an entry form. Entries that are submitted by email will need entry information in the email with the category for each picture and number indicated. Cobb PARKS reserves the right to not accept photos deemed inappropriate. Entry Deadline: November 3rd, 2022

“Submit entries to: Mark Chandler at Mark.Chandler@cobbcounty.org

“Questions? Call (770) 528-8831.”