Driver killed in rear-end collision on Cobb Parkway Friday

According to a public information release from Officer SA Barner of the Cobb County Police Department, the Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P. Unit) is investigating a fatal collision that took place on Cobb Parkway north of EMC Parkway on Friday, October 7, 2022, at 12:59 p.m.

According to investigators, a 47-year-old Marietta man was traveling north on Cobb Parkway in a black 2020 Chevrolet Colorado in the left lane, approaching stopped traffic.

He approached a white 2007 International straight truck that was stopped in traffic in the left lane, driven by a 52-year-old Powder Springs man.

According to the public information release:

“Preliminary investigation indicates the front of the Chevrolet collided with the rear of the International straight truck. The Chevrolet came to an uncontrolled rest and remained in contact with the rear of the International straight truck. Both vehicles were oriented in a north-facing direction.”

The driver of the Chevrolet was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he died of his injuries. The driver of the truck was not injured.

This collision remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes. They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program. They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”