Freeze warning continues in Cobb until 10 a.m. this morning; warning covers nearly entire state

The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning for Cobb County on Thursday October 20 until 10 a.m. that also includes nearly the entire state.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

“…FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS

MORNING…

“* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 31.

“* WHERE…Portions of central, east central, north central,

northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.

“* WHEN…Until 10 AM EDT this morning.

“* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

“PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

“Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.”

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Whitfield, Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Chattooga, Gordon, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, White, Floyd, Bartow, Cherokee, Forsyth, Hall, Banks, Jackson, Madison, Polk, Paulding, Cobb, North Fulton, Gwinnett, Barrow, Clarke, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Wilkes, Haralson, Carroll, Douglas, South Fulton, DeKalb, Rockdale, Walton, Newton, Morgan, Greene, Taliaferro, Heard, Coweta, Fayette, Clayton, Spalding, Henry, Butts, Jasper, Putnam, Hancock, Warren, Troup,

Meriwether, Pike, Upson, Lamar, Monroe, Jones, Baldwin, Washington, Glascock, Jefferson, Harris, Talbot, Taylor, Crawford, Bibb, Twiggs, Wilkinson, Johnson, Emanuel, Muscogee, Chattahoochee, Marion, Schley, Macon, Peach, Houston, Bleckley, Laurens, Treutlen, Stewart, Webster, Sumter, Dooly, Crisp, Pulaski, Wilcox, Dodge, Telfair, Wheeler, Montgomery, Toombs,

Including the cities of Calhoun, Dahlonega, Cleveland, Rome,Cartersville, Gainesville, Marietta, Atlanta, Lawrenceville,Athens, Carrollton, Douglasville, East Point, Decatur, Conyers,Covington, Newnan, Peachtree City, Griffin, Milledgeville, Macon,Swainsboro, Columbus, Warner Robins, Dublin, Lumpkin, Americus,Cordele, and Vidalia

How long does the danger last?

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

