Meetings in Cobb County for the week of Monday October 24

This is a list of government meetings that have been announced on the websites of Cobb County and the six cities within the county. If there are any meetings we’ve left out that you are interested in adding to the list, just email the editor at larry.johnson@cobbcountycourier.com.

We’re focusing this first installment of our weekly listing on government meetings, but we’d be glad to add other organizations if there is interest, and if the organization posts an updated calendar we can get to easily.

If there is a link to the agenda for the meeting, we’ll link to it, but often agendas change in work sessions immediately prior to a meeting, so if you want to attend a meeting it’s a good practice to check the agenda online again soon before you leave.

Cobb County government

The Cobb County board of Commissioners will start the week with an agenda work session Monday October 24, at 9 a.m. These meetings are typically not streamed, but the meeting place is:

Advertisement

Commissioners Conference Room

3rd Floor

Cobb County Building

100 Cherokee Street

Marietta, GA 30090

Like most government meetings with few exceptions it is open to the public.

Also on Monday, at 1:20 p.m., the Planning Commission will hold a Special Called Meeting/Work Session Agenda Review

The meeting announcement has the following information

“To review the Zoning Hearing Agenda and to consider other development related issue that may be brought forward by staff or members

“Cobb County Parks Administrative Building

“Large Conference Room

“1792 County Services Parkway

“Marietta, GA 30008”

The Library Board of Trustees will also meeting Monday, at 6:30 p.m. at the Switzer Library in Marietta. The meeting location varies, and you can view the full schedule by following this link.

Tuesday, October 23 is the big day this week for Cobb County government, as the Board of Commissioners meets.

At 1:30 p.m. the BOC will hold its work session. At the moment the only thing on the agenda is preparation for the 2024 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax ballot referendum. That’s a big topic so it might well dominate the agenda even after tomorrow’s agenda work sesseion

The regular meeting of the Cobb County Board of Commissioners will be at 7:30 p.m. at the BOC meeting room, 100 Cherokee St., Building A, 2nd Floor BOC Room, Marietta, GA 30090.

The agenda packet (so far) for that meeting can be downloaded at this link.

Acworth

The City of Acworth will hold its Planning & Zoning Committee meeting on Tuesday, October 25 at 7 p.m. at the following location:

Acworth City Hall

Council Chambers

4415 Center Street

Acworth, GA 30101

Acworth’s Fall Town Hall with be the next day, Wednesday, October 26 at 6:30 p.m. The location is Tanyard Creek Overlook – 4361 Cherokee St, Acworth, GA 30101.

On Thursday, October 27, at noon the Acworth Historic Preservation Commission will meet at the Acworth Community Center, 4361 Cherokee Street.

Austell

Austell has no city council meetings scheduled, but the deadline for submitting materials for the next council meeting is 5 p.m. Monday October 25. The Gas Board will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, October 27. No location was posted, but the city’s phone number to ask the location is 770-944-4300.

Kennesaw

This is the off-week for Kennesaw City Council meetings, but the following meetings are scheduled:

The License Review Board hearing, Tuesday October 25, 3-5 p.m. at city council chambers, 2529 J.O. Stephenson Avenue Kennesaw, GA 30144.

Immediately after the License Review Board hearing, and also in council chambers, the Kennesaw Sister Cities Commission will meet.

On Thursday, October 27 from 9 – 10 a.m. the Plan Review Committee will meet in the council chambers, 2529 J.O. Stephenson Avenue. [Editor’s note: the agenda for the meeting is labeled October 20, while the calendar entry is for October 27. We will phone the city and verify the meeting date when offices open Monday]

Marietta

The City of Marietta government is packed with active committees, as would be expected of the largest city in the county. Below is the calendar for the upcoming week, reprinted from the city’s website:

City Council

October 27, 2022, 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM

@

Lockheed Elementary School – 1205 Merritt RoadMore Details

City Council Committee Meetings

October 25, 2022, 5:15 PMMore Details

October 25, 2022, 5:15 PMMore Details

October 25, 2022, 5:15 PMMore Details

October 25, 2022, 5:15 PMMore Details

October 25, 2022, 5:15 PMMore Details

October 25, 2022, 5:15 PMMore Details

October 25, 2022, 5:15 PM

@

City Hall – Council Chamber, Lobby Level – 205 Lawrence Street

Informal discussion immediately following in the Council Chamber, Lobby Level, City Hall. AGENDA: Informal discussion and socializing.More Details

Powder Springs

The City of Powder Springs lists the following two meetings for the upcoming week.

Town Hall Meeting October 25, 2022, 7:00 PM@ Onsite: Ford Center Reception Hall, 4181 Atlanta Street, Powder Springs, GA 30127Available for viewing via stream https://www.powdersprings.tv/ and Facebook Live More Details

Planning & Zoning Commission

Smyrna

This is also an off-week for the Smyrna City Council.

The following two meetings are on the city’s calendar:

The License and Variance board will meet on Wednesday, October 26, 10:00 a.m. – 11 a.m. at City Hall, 2800 King Street, Smyrna, 30080.

The Smyrna Tree Board will meet on Wednesday October 26 at 6:30 p.m. at Brawner Hall – Community Development Conference Room 2nd Floor