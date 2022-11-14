After months of steady decline, Georgia gasoline price jumps 5 cents over past week

After months of steady decline, Georgia gasoline prices rose five cents per gallon on average over the past week on higher demand, despite a three-cent drop in the national average.

According to the weekly press release from Montrae Waiters, the spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group, Georgia drivers are now paying an average of $3.17 per gallon.

“Yes, gas prices have increased in Georgia, mainly due to demand ticking up across the state and fluctuating oil prices,” said Waiters. “How high pump prices will increase remains uncertain.”

Prices in Cobb County

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is $3.18 per gallon, about a cent more than the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com .

What are the national trends?

AAA’s weekly report stated the following about national gas and oil trends:

“Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by 3 cents to $3.77 (subject to change overnight).

“According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased from 8.66 million barrels a day to 9.01 million barrels a day last week.

“Total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by nearly 1 million barrels million to 205.7 million barrels. Tighter supply and robust gasoline demand would typically push pump prices higher; however, fluctuating oil prices have limited price increases in some states.”

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

“AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com . Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.”