Georgia Symphony Orchestra’s Holiday Pops on December 3 at Marietta Performing Arts Center

The Marietta-based Georgia Symphony Orchestra issued the following announcement about their annual Holiday Pops concert at the Marietta Performing Arts Center:

(Marietta, Ga. November 15, 2022) The Georgia Symphony Orchestra (GSO) is hosting its annual Holiday Pops concert on December 3, 2022 at the Marietta Performing Arts Center. There will be two performances at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. This holiday tradition is sure to put you in the holiday spirit!

“We are excited to get the Marietta and Cobb communities in the holiday spirit,” said GSO Music Director and Conductor Timothy Verville. “This year’s selection features timeless classics everyone knows and loves!”

The Holiday Pops! The concert will feature appearances from the GSO Chorus, Marietta-native Kayce Denise, and the jolly man himself, Santa!

The Georgia Symphony Orchestra’s 72nd season has more performances and seating options than ever before. With nine concerts and 17 performances, there is something for everyone, including matinee options.

For more information or to get your tickets, email info@georgiasymphony.org or call 770-615-2908.

The Center is located at 1171 Whitlock Avenue Marietta, GA 30064.

Photo courtesy of the Georgia Symphony Orchestra

About the Georgia Symphony Orchestra

The Georgia Symphony Orchestra began in 1951 with the formation of the Marietta Music Club.

According to the GSO website:

The music room of Arthur F. Moor’s home on 383 Church Street in Marietta would establish the foundations for what would evolve over the next sixty-plus years. Talented local musicians would come together to create and share wonderful music with audiences. From 1955 until 1989, Betty Shipman Bennett conducted the orchestra through this long period of development. The music club grew to become the Marietta Community Symphony.

The orchestra was later renamed the Cobb Symphony as more professional musicians were added to the staff, and in 2011 it became the Georgia Symphony Orchestra.

The GSO states as its mission:

The mission of the Georgia Symphony Orchestra is to enrich our community through accessible, high quality musical and educational experiences that instill a lifelong appreciation for the arts.