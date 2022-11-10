Marietta History Center interviews Black veterans in oral history series “Color My Soldier”

The Marietta History Center announced that it will continue its oral history series Color My Soldier, highlighting the contributions and experiences of Black soldiers through November 30, 2022.

We’ve reprinted the announcement from the Marietta website below:

“MARIETTA – Join the Marietta History Center as it continues its Diverse Cobb programming. Diverse Cobb programming focuses on many facets of local black history with the goal of educating the community on overlooked, difficult, and complex topics. Continuing over the month of November, MHC will be showing Color My Soldier.

“Color My Soldier is a series of brand-new oral history interviews featuring black Cobb County veterans who wanted to share their stories of triumph and tragedy. This series, by Lemon Street Chronicles & Color My Teacher creator, Tim Penn, honors those who served by listening and learning from their shared experiences. All interviews will be available to watch on the Marietta History Center YouTube channel in the future.

“The Marietta History Center is proud to be showcasing a new veteran interview each week. Special thanks to American Legion Post 296, Paul Kelly Jr., Carla Thomas, and post Commander Napoleon Parker Jr.

“Veterans showcased:

“Clinton Jones – United States Army & Reverend Jerry Dodd – United States Army

“Vonna Wallace – United States Air Force

“Jessie Bonner Sr. – United States Air Force

“Commander Napoleon Parker Jr. – United States Army.

“The Center includes access to Marietta 1899: Color Captured in Black & White. This special exhibit highlights the photography of New York photographer James Shaw and his visit to Marietta in the spring of 1899. The exhibit showcases never-before-seen, diverse images of the Marietta Square, the Marietta National Cemetery, Kennesaw Avenue, Kennesaw Mountain, and rural Cobb County.

“Where: The Marietta History Center

” 1 Depot Street, Marietta, GA 30060

“When: November 1st – November 30th, 2022

” Tuesday – Saturday 10 am to 4 pm

“Cost: $7 for adults, $5 for Seniors (55+) and Students, MHC Members, Children under 5, and those with a military ID are FREE

“Questions or want more info? Contact the Center at 770-794-5710 or check out our website at www.MariettaHistory.org .”

About the Marietta History Center

The Marietta History Center is located at 1 Depot St, Marietta, GA 30060, adjacent to the western edge of Marietta Square, and facing the railroad tracks.

The center is housed in the Kennesaw House, which was at various times a cotton warehouse, a hotel, and a Civil War morgue and hospital.

The museum began in 1996, and became an official entity of the City of Marietta in 2018.

The current staff is:

Amy Reed – Museum Director

Christa McCay – Collections Manager

Anna Monroe – Museum Assistant

Nikolas Kekel – Museum Assistant

For more information about the MHC, visit its website by following this link .