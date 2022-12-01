Marietta Tree Keepers seeks volunteers to help plant trees at the Leo Frank site

The Marietta Tree Keepers is seeking volunteers to plant trees at the Leo Frank site.

The site is a memorial to the Jewish factory superintendent who was lynched in 2015 by an antisemitic mob that allegedly including prominent Marietta leaders.

The tree planting will take place on Saturday, December 10 at 9 a.m. Tools and refreshments will be provide. RSVP at 770-424-4664, or at mariettatreekeepers@icloud.com .

Dress for outdoor weather.

The announcement on the City of Marietta website gives the following background:

“Give back to your community and get some good exercise by coming out and joining us for our December Tree Planting. We will be planting trees at the Leo Frank Site in Marietta. The address is: 1157 Roswell Rd. Marietta, Georgia (park along Chert Road which is right next to the site). The date is Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 9:00am. Please RSVP at 770-424-4664 or mariettatreekeepers@icloud.com with the number of volunteers that plan to attend, so we are sure to have plenty of work for everyone.

“Please join us as we plant trees to reforest our community. Grab a friend or a family member and donate your Saturday morning to help Marietta Tree Keepers put more trees in the ground. Dress for the weather. Tools and gloves included. Donuts, hot chocolate and hot coffee provided. In case of bad weather please call 770-424-4664 for weather updates and rescheduled date. Large groups please contact us with your number of volunteers that will be in attendance.

“Members of the Marietta Tree Keepers have been promoting the value of trees to the community since it was founded in 2002. MTK has over 100 members and has planted over 5,500 trees around the city. The 501(C)3 non-profit organization works closely with the City of Marietta to plant trees along public right-of-ways, parks and schools. Those wishing to become a member or make a donation can learn more by visiting MTK’s website at www.mariettaga.gov/committees/treekeepers. For more information, please call 770.424.4664.”

About the Marietta Tree Keepers

The Marietta Tree Keepers is a 501(c)(3) non-profit volunteer organization. It plants, preserves and protects trees in and around the City of Marietta .

The mission of the Marietta Tree Keepers is described on its website as follows

“Our main strategy is to educate the public about trees; their selection, planting, watering and maintenance.

“We help them to understand the importance of our abundant great trees, which we are fortunate to have in this 180 year old community.

“Where once these trees were cleared for farming, now they are once again threatened by development and road construction.

“We emphasize the many benefits that trees have for our community such as: reducing air and noise pollution, cooling the air, conserving energy and helping to manage our precious water resources, reducing soil erosion, enhancing wildlife habitat and greenspace, not to mention raising property values.”