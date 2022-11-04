Motorcyclist killed in crash on the edge of Kennesaw State campus

According to a public information release from Officer Shenise Barner of the Cobb County Police Department , the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit is investigating the death of a motorcyclist that occurred on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 1:13 p.m. on Frey Road at Campus Loop Road, on the edge of the Kennesaw State University campus.

According to investigators a 24-year-old Wisconsin man was traveling south on Frey Road toward Campus Loop Road on a black 2016 Yamaha FZ07 motorcycle.

A 19-year-old Dunwoody woman driving a white 2013 Hyundai Elantra was heading north preparing to turn left onto Campus Loop Road. The light turned green and the driver of the Hyundai turned left into the path of the motorcyclist. The motorcyclist lost control while swerving from the path of the Hyundai.

The motorcyclist hit the curb, and slid across the sidewalk hitting a bus stop.

Advertisement

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Hyundai was not injured.

This crash remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact STEP investigators at 770-499-3987.

[The Courier withheld the names because no determination of fault has been made, and if there is even a slight chance that charges will be filed after an investigation, our policy on naming names kicks in. Here is that policy:

The Cobb County Courier has a policy of withholding or redacting the name of suspects unless and until the person is convicted in a court of law or enters a plea of guilty. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the internet has no effective way of removing reports of arrest if the person is exonerated. We do make exceptions in high-profile cases or charges against public officials where exoneration is likely to be as widely publicized as the initial arrest]

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes. They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program. They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”