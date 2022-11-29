Multi-vehicle pileup on Cobb Parkway results in serious injury to Marietta man

Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department wrote in a public release that the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P.) Unit is investigating a three-vehicle serious injury pileup that happened on Cobb Parkway South at Spinks Drive on Saturday, November 26 at around 6:48 p.m.

According to investigators, a 31-year-old Marietta man driving a 2021 Toyota Tacoma was traveling at a high rate of speed and failed to yield for a stopped 2018 Toyota Camry driven by a 62-year-old Marietta man.

The momentum from the Tacoma pushed the Camry into the rear of a stopped 2020 Jeep Gladiator driven by a 41-year-old Florida man.

The Tacoma then barrel rolled and came to rest on its wheels on the side of the road.

The driver of the Camry was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries.

The drivers of the Tacoma and the Jeep received minor injuries.

The driver of the Tacoma was arrested and taken to the Cobb County Adult Detention Center, charged with DUI less safe (M), Open container (M), Reckless driving (M), Obstruction (M), Tampering with evidence (M), Failure to maintain lane (M), and Following too close (M).

“DUI less safe” is a Georgia law sometimes invoked when blood alcohol falls below 0.08 grams, or when a driver refuses to take a roadside sobriety test.

The crash investigation remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Officer B. Gunkle at (770) 794-5357.

[The Cobb County Courier has a policy of withholding or redacting the name of suspects unless and until the person is convicted in a court of law or enters a plea of guilty. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the internet has no effective way of removing reports of arrest if the person is exonerated. We do make exceptions in high-profile cases or charges against public officials where exoneration is likely to be as widely publicized as the initial arrest]

