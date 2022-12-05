Georgia gasoline price average drops below $3.00

Georgia gasoline prices per gallon dropped to below $3.00 per gallon for regular unleaded on average over the past week.

According to the weekly press release from Montrae Waiters the spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group, Georgia drivers are now paying an average of $2.96 per gallon.

“Pump prices have steadily decreased across Georgia over the past few weeks,” said Waiters. “Declining crude oil prices continue to be the single largest factor influencing gas prices, as well as the Governor’s executive order to extend the suspension of the state diesel and gas taxes through December 11th.”

Prices in Cobb County

While prices statewide have dropped below $3.00, prices in Cobb remained above that threshold on average.

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is $3.033.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com .

What are the national trends?

AAA’s weekly report stated the following about national gas and oil trends:

“Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by 14 cents to $3.41 (subject to change overnight).

“According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand held steady at 3.2 million barrels a day last week.

“Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks rose by nearly 2.8 million barrels to 213.8 million barrels. Increasing supply and steady gasoline demand have contributed to pushing pump prices lower.

“As demand stays low and stocks grow, drivers will likely continue to see pump prices decrease this week.”

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

“AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com . Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.”