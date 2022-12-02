Kennesaw and Chabad of Kennesaw to host Menorah Lighting in Depot Park

The City of Kennesaw issued the following press release about its upcoming Menorah Lighting in Depot Park:

“Kennesaw, GA (December 2, 2022) — The City of Kennesaw, in partnership with Chabad of Kennesaw, will host the Menorah Lighting in Depot Park, located at 2828 Cherokee Street, on Wednesday, December 21, at 5:30 PM.

“This will be the fourth night of Hanukkah. The eight-day Jewish holiday commemorates the Jewish Maccabees’ military victory over Syrian-Greek oppression more than 2,000 years ago. During Hanukkah, Jews across the world celebrate the miracle of light that burnt for eight days out of a single-days-worth of oil found in the Temple. One Hanukkah candle is lit the first night and an additional candle is lit each successive night. The holiday is a celebration of religious freedom and hope.

“For more information, visit kennesaw-ga.gov/parks-and-recreation or call Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at 770-422-9714.”

About the City of Kennesaw

The City of Kennesaw was incorporated in 1887. With a population of 33,036 according to the recent decennial census, Kennesaw is the third-largest city in Cobb County, behind Marietta and Smyrna.









Kennesaw city, Georgia

Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021) NA

Population

Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021) NA Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2021) NA Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2021, (V2021) NA Population, Census, April 1, 2020 33,036 Population, Census, April 1, 2010 29,783 Age and Sex

Persons under 5 years, percent 7.4% Persons under 18 years, percent 23.3% Persons 65 years and over, percent 10.3% Female persons, percent 52.2% Race and Hispanic Origin

White alone, percent 61.7% Black or African American alone, percent (a) 23.4% American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent (a) 0.0% Asian alone, percent (a) 5.4% Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent (a) 0.1% Two or More Races, percent 6.5% Hispanic or Latino, percent (b) 15.9% White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent 52.1% Population Characteristics

Veterans, 2016-2020 2,100 Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-2020 16.2% Housing

Housing units, July 1, 2019, (V2019) X Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-2020 67.5% Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020 $215,800 Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020 $1,536 Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020 $433 Median gross rent, 2016-2020 $1,347 Building permits, 2020 X Families & Living Arrangements

Households, 2016-2020 13,030 Persons per household, 2016-2020 2.62 Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-2020 83.4% Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-2020 22.7% Computer and Internet Use

Households with a computer, percent, 2016-2020 97.9% Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-2020 95.7% Education

High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020 93.5% Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020 44.8% Health

With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-2020 5.3% Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent 14.6% Economy

In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020 71.4% In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020 66.8% Total accommodation and food services sales, 2012 ($1,000) (c) 109,733 Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2012 ($1,000) (c) 104,760 Total manufacturers shipments, 2012 ($1,000) (c) 550,659 Total retail sales, 2012 ($1,000) (c) 840,389 Total retail sales per capita, 2012 (c) $27,118 Transportation

Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-2020 34.2 Income & Poverty

Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020 $72,972 Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020 $35,220 Persons in poverty, percent 12.5%

Businesses

Total employer establishments, 2019 X Total employment, 2019 X Total annual payroll, 2019 ($1,000) X Total employment, percent change, 2018-2019 X Total nonemployer establishments, 2018 X All firms, 2012 3,908 Men-owned firms, 2012 1,894 Women-owned firms, 2012 1,651 Minority-owned firms, 2012 1,337 Nonminority-owned firms, 2012 2,384 Veteran-owned firms, 2012 341 Nonveteran-owned firms, 2012 3,361

Geography

Population per square mile, 2010 3,155.1 Land area in square miles, 2010 9.44 FIPS Code 1343192