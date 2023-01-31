Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb and other north Georgia counties for Tuesday January 31

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook and dense fog advisory for Cobb County and other north Georgia counties on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

“This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and

Central Georgia.

Advertisement

“.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…

“A Dense Fog Advisory will remain in effect for north and central

Georgia until 12 PM EST. Visibilities could drop to a quarter of a

mile or less in dense fog this morning. If driving, slow down,

use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

“.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Wednesday through Monday…

“Another round of heavier rain, along with a few thunderstorms over

mainly central Georgia, can be expected Thursday into Friday.

“Heavy rainfall will be the primary concern with an additional 1 to

2 inches expected across the area, with locally higher amounts

possible. The risk for localized river and stream flooding will

certainly be elevated through the end of this week.”

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson,

Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs,

Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

>>> Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link .