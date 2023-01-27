Kennesaw police investigate attack at off-campus student housing that police say may be racially motivated

The Kennesaw Police Department issued a public information release detailing a fight at an off-campus student apartment building near KSU that police say may have been racially motivated.

The public information release described the incident as follows:

“On 01/22/2023 at approximately 12:11 AM, a fight occurred inside of the West 22 Apartment Complex, where a victim was attacked while exiting his vehicle.

“The victim told responding officers a racial slur was directed toward him during the incident. The suspects left the complex, before the responding officers arrived. The victim was treated for his injuries at a local hospital.”

The incident report provided with the public information release describes a more detailed, but chaotic, account of the event, which reportedly began when members of a fraternity confronted the occupants of a car that the fraternity members thought was driving recklessly through the parking lot of the complex.

The ensuing fight was loud enough that police were able to get statements from multiple residents of the complex. During one point a witness described giving refuge to one of the people involved while the person was being pursued by other participants in the fight.

This excerpt from the account of a Kennesaw officer from the incident report (with names redacted by the Cobb County Courier) describes the victim’s statement:

“Upon arrival, I made contact with the complainant, [name redacted]. [name redacted] had a bloody nose and advised two white males attacked him for no reason. [name redacted] stated no one had a gun on them. [name redacted] advised one male that attacked him was wearing a flannel type shirt.“

“

The public information release stated:

“The case detective has been in contact with the victim since Tuesday. Our detectives are working diligently and following all available leads. We are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying those who left the complex. Detectives are seeking to speak with the occupants of a Jeep Wrangler that was present during this incident.

“Our department takes each criminal investigation seriously. Based on the current video evidence and statements, this could ultimately be racially motivated, but all aspects of this case will be investigated and the proper charges will be applied.”

Kennesaw police are asking for help from anyone with knowledge of the incident.

“If you have any information about this incident please call Kennesaw Police Criminal Investigations Division at 770-429-4533 or email

“KPD_TIPS@kennesaw-ga.gov

“If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477.”