Man sentenced to 20 years, 12 to be served, for 2018 Marietta home invasion robbery

The office of Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady, Jr. announced that Cobb County Superior Court Judge Jason D. Marbutt sentenced Romero Lindley to a twenty-year sentence with twelve years to serve in custody.

Lindley was convicted by a jury on December 9, 2022, and sentenced Tuesday.

He was found guilty of two counts of armed robbery and one count of criminal attempt to commit a felony.

The public information release from the DA’s office described the incident leading to arrest and conviction as follows:

“Lindley’s charges stemmed from a home invasion incident on June 5, 2018.

“Cobb County Police Department was dispatched to an armed robbery in progress at an apartment located at 885 Ventnor Place in Marietta.

“A neighbor stated that four men went inside of the apartment armed with guns. During the investigation, the three victims and neighbor told the officers that two of the men drove away prior to police arrival and two men fled through the woods toward a church parking lot.

“From the rear of the residence, after a K9 track through the woods, officers found Lindley hiding in bushes near the apartment.

“Lindley was found with a black ski mask and black sweatpants, which contained one of the victim’s necklace. The black ski mask, found within arm’s reach of Lindley, was sent to the GBI for DNA matching, which was confirmed to contain Lindley’s saliva.”

The DA’s trial team included Assistant District Attorney Jared Horowitz, Assistant District Attorney Nolan Slifko, Victim Advocate Kaitlyn Duvall, and Investigators, J. Little and M. Mize.

Lindley’s co-defendant Marcellis Richardson entered a guilty plea on November 21, 2019, and co-defendant Donquail Williams entered a guilty plea to his charges on October 26, 2021.

Assistant District Attorney Horowitz stated, “Lindley is being held accountable for his actions. Hopefully, this verdict and sentence will give the victim some comfort.”