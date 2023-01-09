Pedestrian fatality included in two serious accidents in Cobb County over the weekend

According to a public information release from Sgt. Wayne Delk of the Cobb County Police Department, there were two serious accidents over the weekend that are being investigated by the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit, one of them resulting in the death of a pedestrian.

The first accident occurred on Wooten Lake Road at Glenlake Parkway, near Kennesaw, Saturday, January 7, 2023 at about 9:06 a.m.

The public information release gave the following details:

“60-year-old Veronica Miller of Kennesaw was walking a dog and crossing Wooten Lake Road from north to south when she was struck and killed by a blue 1999 BMW 328i that was traveling east on Wooten Lake.”

The public information release states that neither the dog nor the driver of the BMW was injured in the crash.

The second accident was on Cobb Parkway near Progressive Way on Sunday, January 8.

The public information release described the accident as follows:

“A white Nissan Altima was northbound on Cobb Parkway when it left the roadway and crashed into a tree. The adult male driver (currently unidentified) was trapped in the vehicle and seriously injured. After being extricated from the car he was transported by ambulance to Kennestone Hospital.”

Both accidents are under investigation, and anyone with information about either of these crashes is asked to call 770-499-3987.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes.

“They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program.

“They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”