Restaurant and other food service inspection scores for Cobb County: December 30 to January 5

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

This covers the 7-day period from December 30 to January 5.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH & SCHOOL

2111 LOWER ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30068

Permit Type: Food Service

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2023

CARRABBA’S ITALIAN GRILL #1105

2999 CUMBERLAND BLVD ATLANTA, GA 30339

Permit Type: Food Service

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2023

STERLING ESTATES OF EAST COBB – FOOD

4220 LOWER ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-4128

Permit Type: Food Service

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2023

EASTSIDE BAPTIST CHURCH SCHOOL

2450 LOWER ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-3634

Permit Type: Food Service

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2023

PARADISE SMOOTHIE JUICE BAR

1750 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 300 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4862

Permit Type: Food Service

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2023

EL SERRANITO

2520 SHALLOWFORD RD STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3052

Permit Type: Food Service

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2023

CALENTANO 2

1815 S COBB DR SE STE 107 MARIETTA, GA 30060-4958

Permit Type: Food Service

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2023

BRUSTER’S ICE CREAM

2420 COBB PKWY SMYRNA, GA 30080

Permit Type: Food Service

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 01-04-2023

DUNKIN DONUTS #302140 / BASKIN ROBBINS

2651 COBB PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3111

Permit Type: Food Service

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-04-2023

SUBWAY

1871 COBB PKWY S STE 500 MARIETTA, GA 30060-6508

Permit Type: Food Service

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 01-04-2023

MOUNTAIN VIEW AQUATIC CENTER – INSTRUCTIONAL

2650 GORDY PKWY MARIETTA, GA 30066

Permit Type: Swimming Pool

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-04-2023

MOUNTAIN VIEW AQUATIC CENTER – COMPETITION

2650 GORDY PKWY MARIETTA, GA 30066

Permit Type: Swimming Pool

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-04-2023

MIKKEY’S RETRO GRILL

400 VILLAGE GREEN CIR STE 300 SMYRNA, GA 30080

Permit Type: Food Service

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-04-2023

AQUA-TOTS SWIM SCHOOLS

1255 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 30 MARIETTA, GA 30068-2728

Permit Type: Swimming Pool

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-04-2023

CHOPT EAST COBB

4250 ROSWELL RD STE 630 MARIETTA, GA 30062-6498

Permit Type: Food Service

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 01-04-2023

KSU CAFE – JAMBA

395 COBB AVE NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-5660

Permit Type: Food Service

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-04-2023

JAMBO GRILL

2555 DELK RD SE STE A11 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6338

Permit Type: Food Service

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-04-2023

STERLING ESTATES OF WEST COBB – DINING ROOM

3165 DALLAS HWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30064

Permit Type: Food Service

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 01-03-2023

STERLING ESTATES OF WEST COBB – GRILL

3165 DALLAS HWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-2451

Permit Type: Food Service

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-03-2023

HONG KONG STAR CHINESE CUISINE

4719 LOWER ROSWELL RD STE 110 MARIETTA, GA 30068-4242

Permit Type: Food Service

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 01-03-2023

STERLING ESTATES OF WEST COBB – THE HAMPTON

3165 DALLAS HWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-2402

Permit Type: Food Service

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-03-2023

BARRETT THE – MAIN

83 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY MARIETTA, GA 30066-3311

Permit Type: Swimming Pool

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-03-2023

WESTFIELD TAVERN

4401 SHALLOWFORD RD STE 138 ROSWELL, GA 30075-3175

Permit Type: Food Service

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 01-03-2023

ARRIVAL INN – TOUR

919 COBB PKWY N MARIETTA, GA 30062-2411

Permit Type: Tourist Accommodation

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2022

SUPER 8 – TOUR

7377 CITYVIEW DR AUSTELL, GA 30168-6906

Permit Type: Tourist Accommodation

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2022

