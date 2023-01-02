Vinings Library remains closed as repair work continues

Thomas Brooks, Communications Specialist for the Cobb County Public Library system distributed the following public information release.

“The Vinings Library will remain closed as repair work continues at the facility, Cobb County Public Library officials said Monday.

“The library is closed for repairs due to flooding from a burst sprinkler line discovered Dec. 25.

“No reopening date has been set. Reserved items placed for pickup at the library will be moved to Lewis A. Ray Library, 4500 Oakdale Rd., Smyrna 30080, until the Vinings Library reopens. For information, visit cobbcat.org.​​​“

Background

Here is a reprint of the announcement published on the Cobb County website on December 25:

Like hundreds of Cobb County businesses and homes, some county facilities suffered water damage from pipes bursting following three days of sub-freezing temperatures. The damage will keep the facilities closed to the public at least through the New Year’s Day weekend.

Crews responded to the Vinings Branch Library on Christmas Day, where a sprinkler line burst damaging the building.

Workers were able to shut off the water and begin repairs. It appears the books in the stacks were undamaged, but repairs to the building could take some time.

In the meantime, library staff will work with those who have reserved books or need to return others. Staff will be moved to other branches while repairs are underway.

Visit cobbcat.org for other branches near you and for more information on when the Vinings Library will reopen.

Two Cobb Senior Centers also suffered water damage from pipe failures.

Cleanup operations were underway at the West Cobb Senior Center and the Freeman Poole Senior Center after pipes burst and partially flooded the buildings.

The West Cobb Senior Center at the Lost Mountain Park on Dallas Highway will remain closed until the building is repaired.

The Freeman Poole Senior Center on Hurt Road in Smyrna will also remain shut down until clean up crews can finish their work.

Cobb firefighters were overrun with calls about pipes bursting at businesses, homes, and apartment complexes. Most of the calls came in after the thawing started, which is when the damaged pipes started pouring out water.