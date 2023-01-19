Vinings Library to reopen on Monday, January 23

After nearly a month of repairs related to December’s freeze and the subsequent flooding from burst pipes, the Vinings Libary branch of the Cobb public library system will reopen next Monday, January 23.

The Vinings Library, the Freeman Poole Senior Center and the West Cobb Senior Center all suffered damage when the temperatures plummeted and stayed below freezing for several days.

At the time, the following was posted to the county website:

Like hundreds of Cobb County businesses and homes, some county facilities suffered water damage from pipes bursting following three days of sub-freezing temperatures. The damage will keep the facilities closed to the public at least through the New Year’s Day weekend.

Crews responded to the Vinings Branch Library on Christmas Day, where a sprinkler line burst damaging the building.

Workers were able to shut off the water and begin repairs. It appears the books in the stacks were undamaged, but repairs to the building could take some time.

Vinings Library is located at 4290 Paces Ferry Rd., Atlanta 30339. The library’s hours are Monday-Wednesday: 10 am to 8 pm; Thursday-Friday: 10 am to 6 pm, and Saturday: 10 am to 5 pm.

For information on Vinings Library events and resources, visit cobbcat.org.

About the Cobb County Public Library

According to the Cobb County Public Library website :

Cobb County Public Library is a 15-branch system headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, where its staff members serve a diverse population of over 750,000 people. Cobb is one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties, and Cobb County Public Library is dedicated to being a resource center in the community by providing equal access to information, materials, and services.

History of Cobb’s library system

The first public library in Cobb County was opened in the home of Sarah Freeman Clarke in Marietta. The first standalone library building, opened on Church Street in 1893 and was named for Clarke.

Libraries were opened in Acworth and Austell in subsequent years, and in 1959, the city of Marietta and several other Cobb County libraries combined to form a countywide system that began the Cobb County Public Library as we know it today.

You can read more about the history of the Cobb County Public Library by following this link .