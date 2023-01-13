Winter Weather Advisory issued for north Georgia including Cobb, Friday, January 13

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for counties in north Georgia including Cobb County due to the possibility of snow and ice, primarily at elevations exceeding 1,500 feet. As a point of reference, the primary areas in Cobb that exceed 1,500 feet are Kennesaw and Blackjack mountains and some of their surrounding areas.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

“This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia.

“.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…

“A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for portions of North

Georgia, primarily for the north Georgia mountains, where light

snow could accumulate up to two inches in the highest elevations,

with a dusting to a half inch for other locations. Primary

impacts are expected to occur in areas above 1500 feet in

elevation where Friday morning temperatures will be colder and

effects of wintry precip will be felt sooner. Conditions could

deteriorate rapidly around and after sundown where temperatures

will quickly drop below freezing, allowing wintry precipitation

to accumulate and water to freeze on surfaces and roadways,

causing potential hazardous driving conditions.

“.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Saturday through Thursday…

“Several rounds of rain are expected midweek, with a slight chance

for thunderstorms on Thursday.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

