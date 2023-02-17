Lanes will be closed on I-75 north in Marietta for bridge preservation project

Contractors for the Georgia Department of Transportation will be installing lane closures on Interstate 75 at State Route 120 in Marietta over the weekend as part of a bridge preservation project.

Three left lanes will be closed on I-75 Northbound at SR 120/North Marietta Parkway from 9 p.m. on Friday to 5 a.m. on Monday.

According to the GDOT’s news release, as work concludes in the left lanes during the weekend, the lane closures will switch to three right lanes northbound. These closures will help ensure the safety of drivers and work crews as they repair part of the bridge.

This $2.8M project will replace or repair bridge concrete, substructures, superstructures, and bridge joints.

Advertisement

Recommended safety precautions

The GDOT recommends the following safety precautions for drivers approaching the work zone:

As always, motorists traveling in the area are reminded to reduce their speeds in the work zone. Motorists are also encouraged to wear seatbelts, eliminate distractions behind the wheel, and plan their routes before getting on the road by calling 511 for real-time information on work status and traffic conditions.

About the Georgia Department of Transportation

The GDOT describes itself as follows:

Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs. And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility. The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.

The GDOT’s governing body is the 14-member State Transportation Board. The board is chosen by the state legislative delegations of each of the 14 congressional districts in Georgia. The board members serve five-year terms.

The board is currently chaired by Emily Dunn from the 9th Congressional District.

The State Transportation Board chooses the commissioner, currently Russell R. McMurry.