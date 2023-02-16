Two shot in Mableton this morning; both in stable condition

At around 1:30 a.m. this morning Cobb County police responded to reports of a shooting at the Premier Apartments on Premier Lane in Mableton (Austell post office address) and found two gunshot victims.

According to the public information release from Officer Joseph Wilson of the Cobb County Police Department, “One victim was located in the front of building 300 with a gunshot wound to the left foot. The second victim was located in front of building 313 with a gunshot wound to the arm and the torso.”

A 22-year-old Austell man and a 19-year-old Woodstock man were taken to a local hospital for treatment, and both are in stable condition.

The Courier contacted Officer Wilson to ask if there was a third-party being sought as a shooter. Wilson told the Courier that the information contained in the public information release was all his office has at this point, and when updates are provided by investigators it will be provided.

Advertisement

The incident is under further investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Tip Hotline at 770-499-4111.