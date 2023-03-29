25,000 Daffodil Blooms Decorate Kennesaw’s Smith-Gilbert Gardens for Art Blooms Exhibit

Kennesaw’s Smith-Gilbert Gardens invites the community to experience a unique exhibit of selected sculptures surrounded by over 25,000 daffodil blooms in April and May.

Art Blooms also includes a series of weekend artist demonstrations and workshops on select Saturdays, with live demonstrations, performances and behind-the-scenes stories of the artists and sculptures.

“Art Blooms celebrates a beautiful time of year for Smith-Gilbert Gardens,” said Executive Director Brittany Jones. “Spring blooms decorate the gardens alongside sculptural pieces made by local artists and students. There is something to see and enjoy wherever you look this time of year. We are thankful to our sponsors and the Smith-Gilbert Gardens Foundation for funding this exhibit and supporting our local artists.”

The Smith-Gilbert Gardens schedule for the upcoming two months is as follows:

· April 1: Easter Egg Hunt & Bunny Breakfast

· April 8: Watercolor painting

· April 15: Art Workshop

· April 21, 22, 28 & 29: The Seedling

· April 22: KSU Fabric and Textile Exhibit

· April 29: Annual Plant Sale

· May 6: Plein Air painting demonstration

· May 13: Rose Garden Gala

· May 20: Patsy Rausch and The Paper Making Bicycle & Adult Watercolor Workshop

· May 27: Family Watercolor Workshop

Smith-Gilbert Gardens is hosting an exhibit featuring 29 permanent sculptures from international, national and regional artists. Additionally, the exhibit includes a temporary outdoor display of sculptures from regional artists, as well as pieces created by students in the Master Craftsman Program at Kennesaw State University.

The announcement for Art Blooms states:

Art Blooms is supported in part by Georgia Council for the Arts through the appropriations of the Georgia General Assembly. Georgia Council for the Arts also receives support from its partner agency – the National Endowment for the Arts. Additional support is provided by the City of Kennesaw, Cobb EMC Community Foundation, City of Kennesaw Art and Culture Commission, Kennesaw State University, Cobb County Schools and Smith-Gilbert Gardens Foundation.

Art Blooms is included with regular Garden admission. Weekly Timed Tickets for Art Blooms are now available at www.smithgilbertgardens.com.