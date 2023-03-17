Another freeze watch issued for Cobb County from Friday March 17 until Saturday morning

The National Weather Service issued a freeze watch for Cobb County from late Friday night, March 17, through Saturday morning March 18.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

…FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING…

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible.

* WHERE…Portions of north central, northeast and northwest

Georgia.

* WHEN…From late tonight through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Whitfield, Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Chattooga, Gordon, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, White, Floyd, Bartow, Cherokee, Polk, Paulding, Cobb, Haralson, Carroll, Douglas

Including the cities of Calhoun, Dahlonega, Cleveland, Rome, Cartersville, Marietta, Carrollton, and Douglasville



What is the difference between a freeze watch and a freeze warning?

In its Warnings Defined page, the National Weather Service describes freeze watch and freeze warning as follows:

Freeze Watch

A Freeze Watch is issued when there is a potential for significant, widespread freezing temperatures within the next 24-36 hours.

A Freeze Watch is issued in the autumn until the end of the growing season (marked by the occurrence of first widespread freeze). The normal end of the growing season is mid to late October west of the Blue Ridge and early November east of the Blue Ridge. However, during anomalously warm autumns, the growing season may be extended past the normal end of the growing season.

A Freeze Watch is issued in the spring at the start of the growing season (when it is late enough to cause damage to new plants and crops).

Freeze Warning

A Freeze Warning is issued when significant, widespread freezing temperatures are expected.

A Freeze Warning is issued in the autumn until the end of the growing season (marked by the occurrence of first widespread freeze). The normal end of the growing season is mid to late October west of the Blue Ridge and early November east of the Blue Ridge. However, during anomalously warm autumns, the growing season may be extended past the normal end of the growing season.

A Freeze Warning is issued in the spring at the start of the growing season (when it is late enough to cause damage to new plants and crops).

So a freeze watch is when there is a potential for freezing weather, and a freeze warning is when it’s actually expected.

What precautions are recommended?

The National Weather Service recommends the following precautions for a freeze watch:

“Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

“To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly.

“Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.”

How long does the danger last?

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

