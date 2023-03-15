Arrest made in serious injury hit-and-run of construction workers that happened on Roswell Road in Marietta

The Marietta Police department made an arrest in the March 12 hit-and-run in which the driver seriously injured two construction workers who were putting up a traffic directional board on Roswell Road (see the original article below this update).
The suspect is a 23-year-old Dallas, Georgia man, who fled the scene of the accident on foot.
[The Cobb County Courier has a policy of withholding or redacting the name of suspects unless and until the person is convicted in a court of law or enters a plea of guilty. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the internet has no effective way of removing reports of arrest if the person is exonerated. We do make exceptions in high-profile cases or charges against public officials where exoneration is likely to be as widely publicized as the initial arrest]
Here is the status of the victims: Oscar Aguilar is recovering and has been released from the hospital, Jimmy Varraza remains in critical condition. Additional charges may be added later pending Varraza’s recovery.
The department’s public information release listed the charges against the suspect.
- Serious Injury by Vehicle (F) – 2 counts
- Hit & Run (F) – 2 counts
- DUI Less Safe (M)
- Failure to Maintain Lane (M)
- Suspended License (M)
- Suspended Registration (M)
- No Insurance (M)
- No Seatbelt (M)
- Improper Equipment (M)
Original article about the incident
According to a public information release from Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department, two construction workers were struck and seriously injured by a driver who fled the scene on foot. Their injuries are life-threatening.
The incident occurred early this morning, March 12, 2023, at approximately 1:40 AM on Roswell Road under the I-75 overpass.
The department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic incidents is conducting the investigation.
The public information release described the incident as follows:
“The initial on-scene investigation revealed that two construction workers, thirty-eight-year-old Jimmy Varraza, and twenty-eight-year-old Oscar Aguilar, both from Metro Atlanta, were out of their vehicle setting up a traffic directional board for a lane closure.
“A gray 2019 Volkswagen Jetta, traveling Eastbound on Roswell Road, failed to yield to the lane closure and struck the message board and both pedestrian construction workers.
“The driver of the Volkswagen stopped at the scene and then fled on foot before first responders arrived.
“Varraza and Aguilar were both transported to Grady Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the 2019 VW Jetta has not been identified at this time.”
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Officer K. Bedford at (770) 794-5364.
About the City of Marietta
The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the second largest city in Cobb County by population, smaller only than the newly incorporated City of Mableton.
Here are a few fast facts from the Census Bureau
