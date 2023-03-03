Cobb is among counties included in tornado watch, effective until 8 p.m. Friday March 3

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for Cobb County and other north Georgia counties on Friday March 3.

The advisory is in effect until 8 p.m.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

TORNADO WATCH 63 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EST FOR THE

FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

GAC011-013-059-067-085-089-097-105-117-119-121-135-137-139-147-

157-187-195-219-221-241-247-257-281-291-297-311-040100-

/O.NEW.KWNS.TO.A.0063.230303T1940Z-230304T0100Z/

GA

. GEORGIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

BANKS BARROW CLARKE

COBB DAWSON DEKALB

DOUGLAS ELBERT FORSYTH

FRANKLIN FULTON GWINNETT

HABERSHAM HALL HART

JACKSON LUMPKIN MADISON

OCONEE OGLETHORPE RABUN

ROCKDALE STEPHENS TOWNS

UNION WALTON WHITE

What is the difference between a watch and a warning?

The National Weather Service describes the difference between a “watch” and a “warning” as follows:

As the event becomes imminent, a watch will normally be upgraded to either a warning or an advisory (which indicates an 80% or greater probability of occurence).

“A Warning indicates that conditions pose a threat to life or property, and that travel will become difficult to impossible. “

“An Advisory indicates conditions pose a significant inconvenience, and if caution is not exercised, could lead to situations that may threaten life and/or property.”

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

