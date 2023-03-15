Cobb police investigate shooting in Vinings

The Cobb County Police Department is investigating a shooting in Vinings that investigators believe began with the suspect’s intervention in a domestic dispute.

The incident occurred Tuesday at around 8:30 p.m. on Lake Ferry Lane in Vinings.

According to Officer Aaron Wilson, the Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.

The public information release from Officer Wilson describes the incident as follows:

The preliminary investigation revealed that on March 14, 2023 around 8:30 pm. Cobb County 911 center received a report of a person shot. Officers responded to the scene and located Nicholas Jones (42, Atlanta) with a gun shot wound to the neck.

The initial investigation revealed the victim and his girlfriend were in an argument which attracted the attention of neighbors nearby. One male came to the apartment and began arguing with the victim which resulted in the victim being shot. The male suspect then fled the scene in a vehicle. The victim was transported to Kennestone Hospital, where they remain in stable condition.

The shooting remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes Unit at 770-499-3945.

Major Crimes Unit

The Courier asked Officer Wilson to describe the Major Crimes Unit’s role, and he told us it is the same as the Crimes Against Persons Unit.

The Crimes Against Persons Division of the Cobb County Police Department is broken down into several specialized units, to investigate homicides, robberies, technology-based crime, domestic violence and stalking, and crimes against children. It has a unit that does crime analysis to identify evidence to help link cases and identify suspects.

The division also houses the Crime Scene Unit that according to the division’s website “is responsible for documenting and processing crime scenes to locate evidence, identify suspects, and to present evidence in criminal proceedings. Crime scene technicians are responsible for processing evidence utilizing a variety of procedures for fingerprint, DNA, and trace evidence.”