Marietta Police offer a women’s self-defense course for high school seniors and their parents or guardians

The Marietta Police Department will offer a 12-hour Rape Aggression Defense (R.A.D.) System course beginning April 17, specifically for high school women and their female parent or female guardian.
The dates and times are April 17, 19, 24 and 26 from 6 to 9 p.m.
This program is designed to teach women of all fitness levels and ages effective self-defense tactics and techniques.
Participants must be a senior in high school or a parent or guardian of the high school senior.
Parents who do not want to participate in the class will need to attend the first hour to complete paperwork if the student is under 18.
Gym attire is recommended and no jewelry is allowed during class.
Space is limited and registration is on a first come first serve basis.
All four days must be attended to complete the class.
For more information and to register, visit the Eventbrite page or contact Lt. Ingram at gingram@mariettaga.gov.
About the City of Marietta
The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the second largest city in Cobb County by population, smaller only than the newly incorporated City of Mableton.
Here are a few quick facts from the Census Bureau
