Patchy dense morning fog possible for Cobb County: Thursday, March 23

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement warning of possible dense fog for Cobb County and other north Georgia counties on Thursday, March 23. The affected areas are expected to be primarily east of I-75.

The fog, where it occurs, is expected to lift by 10 a.m.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

...PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING ACROSS PARTS OF EASTERN NORTH

AND CENTRAL GEORGIA…

Some patchy dense fog will restrict visibilities to one mile or

less across parts of eastern north and central Georgia — areas

east of I75. Especially areas near and around Athens, GA where

trends are being monitored for a Dense Fog Advisory. The fog

should lift after 10 AM.

If driving this morning, slow down, use low-beam headlights and

leave extra distance between you and the vehicle in front of you.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Catoosa, Whitfield, Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Gordon, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, White, Bartow, Cherokee, Forsyth, Hall, Banks, Jackson, Madison, Cobb, North Fulton, Gwinnett, Barrow, Clarke, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Wilkes, DeKalb, Rockdale, Walton, Newton, Morgan, Greene, Taliaferro, Clayton, Spalding, Henry, Butts, Jasper, Putnam, Hancock, Warren, Pike, Upson, Lamar, Monroe, Jones, Baldwin, Washington, Glascock, Jefferson, Crawford, Bibb, Twiggs, Wilkinson, Johnson, Emanuel, Peach, Houston, Bleckley, Laurens, Treutlen, Pulaski, Wilcox, Dodge, Telfair, Wheeler, Montgomery, Toombs



About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

