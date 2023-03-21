Two plead guilty to brutal armed robbery in Mableton; sentenced to 10 years each without possibility of parole

Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady, Jr. announced that Ahday Nelson, 23, and Leonunte Ramon Carson, 20, pled guilty to a 2021 armed robbery in Mableton.

Cobb County Superior Court Judge Angela Z. Brown accepted the negotiated pleas and both defendants were sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by 10 years of probation without the possibility of parole.

The public information release from the DA’s office described the events leading up to the arrest and plea deal as follows:

“On February 4, 2021, Cobb County Police responded to a call about an armed robbery in a residential neighborhood in Mableton, Georgia.

“When police arrived on scene, they found the victim with a lacerated eye.

“The victim stated that she was in the area to pick up mail for a friend when a Dodge Challenger drove up. Three males got out the vehicle.

“While one pointed a gun at the victim, the other two held her down. The victim was struck with the gun multiple times in the face, and the men took her wallet, backpack and iPhone.

“The men then got in the vehicle and sped away. Officers located the vehicle, but the Dodge fled onto I20 Eastbound. After leading officers on a high-speed chase, the Dodge crashed in the emergency lane and all three men fled on foot.

“After climbing the concrete barrier, one of the men was struck and killed by a vehicle.

“One of the remaining two males, later identified as Ahday Nelson, left the scene via rideshare service but was apprehended by police. The third male, Leonunte Carson, was eventually arrested in south Georgia.”

At the plea, Judge Brown said to the defendants, “You have scarred someone for the rest of their life. I hope that you will take the time to think about what you’ve done.”

The victim appeared in court and said, “These men were predators, and I was their prey. I was completely paralyzed by fear. I thought I might even lose my life.”

Assistant District Attorney Elena Hernandez represented the State of Georgia in the prosecution and plea negotiation. Marietta attorney Sanford Rice represented Nelson. McDonough attorney James Bowles represented Carson.