Wind advisory for Cobb and other north Georgia counties for Friday, March 2

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for Cobb County and other north Georgia counties for Friday, March 3, 2022.
The advisory is in effect from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
What is in the statement?
The statement gives the following details:
|Event:
|Wind Advisory
|Alert:
|…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 11 PM EST FRIDAY… * WHAT…South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE…Portions of central, east central, north central, northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia. * WHEN…From 7 AM to 11 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Recent rains and saturated soils may mean trees are more likely to fall in enhanced winds.
|Instructions:
|Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
What counties are affected
The following counties are listed in the advisory:
Baldwin
Banks
Barrow
Bartow
Bibb
Bleckley
Butts
Carroll
Catoosa
Chattahoochee
Chattooga
Cherokee
Clarke
Clayton
Cobb
Coweta
Crawford
Crisp
Dade
Dawson
DeKalb
Dodge
Dooly
Douglas
Emanuel
Fannin
Fayette
Floyd
Forsyth
Gilmer
Glascock
Gordon
Greene
Gwinnett
Hall
Hancock
Haralson
Harris
Heard
Henry
Houston
Jackson
Jasper
Jefferson
Johnson
Jones
Lamar
Laurens
Lumpkin
Macon
Madison
Marion
Meriwether
Monroe
Montgomery
Morgan
Murray
Muscogee
Newton
North Fulton
Oconee
Oglethorpe
Paulding
Peach
Pickens
Pike
Polk
Pulaski
Putnam
Rockdale
Schley
South Fulton
Spalding
Stewart
Sumter
Talbot
Taliaferro
Taylor
Telfair
Toombs
Towns
Treutlen
Troup
Twiggs
Union
Upson
Walker
Walton
Warren
Washington
Webster
Wheeler
White
Whitfield
Wilcox
Wilkes
Wilkinson
About the National Weather Service
The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
The NWS describes its role as follows:
“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.
“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”
