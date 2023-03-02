Wind advisory for Cobb and other north Georgia counties for Friday, March 2

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for Cobb County and other north Georgia counties for Friday, March 3, 2022.

The advisory is in effect from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

Event: Wind Advisory Alert: …WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 11 PM EST FRIDAY… * WHAT…South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE…Portions of central, east central, north central, northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia. * WHEN…From 7 AM to 11 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Recent rains and saturated soils may mean trees are more likely to fall in enhanced winds. Instructions: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

What counties are affected

The following counties are listed in the advisory:

Baldwin

Banks

Barrow

Bartow

Bibb

Bleckley

Butts

Carroll

Catoosa

Chattahoochee

Chattooga

Cherokee

Clarke

Clayton

Cobb

Coweta

Crawford

Crisp

Dade

Dawson

DeKalb

Dodge

Dooly

Douglas

Emanuel

Fannin

Fayette

Floyd

Forsyth

Gilmer

Glascock

Gordon

Greene

Gwinnett

Hall

Hancock

Haralson

Harris

Heard

Henry

Houston

Jackson

Jasper

Jefferson

Johnson

Jones

Lamar

Laurens

Lumpkin

Macon

Madison

Marion

Meriwether

Monroe

Montgomery

Morgan

Murray

Muscogee

Newton

North Fulton

Oconee

Oglethorpe

Paulding

Peach

Pickens

Pike

Polk

Pulaski

Putnam

Rockdale

Schley

South Fulton

Spalding

Stewart

Sumter

Talbot

Taliaferro

Taylor

Telfair

Toombs

Towns

Treutlen

Troup

Twiggs

Union

Upson

Walker

Walton

Warren

Washington

Webster

Wheeler

White

Whitfield

Wilcox

Wilkes

Wilkinson

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

