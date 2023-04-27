Collision on I-20 in Mableton results in serious injury

According to a public information release from Officer S.A. Barner of the Cobb County Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P. Unit) is investigating a serious collision on Interstate 20 West east of Thornton Road that took place on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at about 11: 28 p.m.

[The Cobb County Courier has a policy of withholding or redacting the name of suspects unless and until the person is convicted in a court of law or enters a plea of guilty. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the internet has no effective way of removing reports of arrest if the person is exonerated. We do make exceptions in high-profile cases or charges against public officials where exoneration is likely to be as widely publicized as the initial arrest

We also withhold names in traffic incidents when it is uncertain whether charges will be filed]

According to investigators a white 2023 Hyundai Sonata and a 2022 International Truck Tractor, pulling a 53-foot trailer, were both traveling west on I-20 approaching Thornton Road when the front right of the Hyundai collided with the left rear corner of the trailer.

Advertisement

The collision redirected the Hyundai across all travel lanes of I-20 W and collided with the guardrail on the northern shoulder of the roadway, where it came to rest.

The driver of the Hyundai Sonata was transported to Wellstar Cobb Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the passenger was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver and passenger of the International Truck Tractor were not injured in the collision.

This collision remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information regarding this collision is asked to contact investigators at 770-499-3987.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes.

“They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program.

“They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”