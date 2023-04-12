Driver of dump truck killed when bed of truck hits railroad bridge on Atlanta Road in Cobb County

According to a public information release from Officer S.A. Barner of the Cobb County Police Department, the Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P. Unit) is investigating a fatal accident that took place on Atlanta Road north of the Fulton County line early this morning, in which a dump truck driver was killed when his truck bed struck a railroad bridge.

The public information release describes the incident as follows:

“The preliminary investigation revealed a white 2005 Mack 700 dump truck, operated by Jason Maddox (44, Cartersville), was traveling north on Atlanta Road when the bed of the truck was fully extended in the up position.

“The dump bed collided with the train bridge crossing over Atlanta Road, causing the truck to overturn onto its left side. Mr. Maddox was ejected from the vehicle and succumbed to his injuries.

“He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office. His next of kin has been notified.

“This collision remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information regarding this collision is asked to contact investigators at 770-499-3987.”

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes.

“They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program.

“They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”