Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food service from March 31 to April 6

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotel and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

HOLIDAY INN EXPRESS – FOOD

1250 FRANKLIN GTWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-8702

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4687

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2023

TP – BRAVES MARKET FRESH AND FUN STAND 343 AT TRUIST PARK

755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002661

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2023

TP – BRAVES MARKET FRESH AND FUN STAND 313 AT TRUIST PARK

755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002655

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2023

!!WILLIAMSON BROTHERS BAR-B-Q FESTIVALS LLC

403 SYCAMORE ST SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2505

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-17272

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2023

FOREST RIDGE ON TERRELL MILL – CLUBHOUSE

1557 TERRELL MILL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067

Permit Type: Swimming Pool

Permit Number: SPP-033-000434

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2023

DOMINO’S PIZZA

2555 PRADO LN STE 1420 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3516

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003737

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2023

AUNTIE ANNE’S

2860 CUMBERLAND MALL KIOSK 5530, STORAGE STR41 ATLANTA, GA 30339

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002696

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2023

TOP SPICE THAI & MALAYSIA RESTAURANT

2997 COBB PKWY SE STE 200 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3295

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-18639C

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2023

CHADDS LAKE CIVIC ASSOCIATION – MAIN

4721 STIRLING CT NE MARIETTA, GA 30067

Permit Type: Swimming Pool

Permit Number: 1-605C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2023

STARBUCKS

2860 CUMBERLAND MALL SE SPC 19 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5120

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005046

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2023

!!TP – TERRAPIN TAPROOM CONCOURSE BAR AT TRUIST PARK

755 BATTERY AVE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005807

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2023

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – PRIMO’S PROMENADE PIZZA

275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-23136

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – HOMETOWN FUNNEL CAKES

275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-23137

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – MONSTORE

275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-23140

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – SIX BELOW

275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-23141

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – BOOMTOWN SNACKS

275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-1521C

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – COUNTRY COUSINS

275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-1522C

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – TMC EMPLOYEE CAFETERIA

275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-1558C

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – USA ICEE

275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-2097

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – PEACHTREE DIPPIN DOTS

275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-15653C

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – COASTAL DIPPIN DOTS

275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-14241

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – LICKSKILLET ICE CREAM

275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-20090C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – HICKORY CHIP

275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-19832

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – MINER’S COOKHOUSE

275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-2098

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – PRIMO’S PIEDMONT PIZZERIA

275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-2147

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – JB’S SPORTS BAR & GRILLE

275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-1520C

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – BIRDS OF PREY

275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-1517

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – MACHO NACHO

275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-1514C

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – MUNCHOPOLIS FREESTYLE & SNACKS

275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-1504C

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – DADDY O’S

275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-1526C

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – SUGAR SHACK

275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-3695

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – DEE JAYS DINER

275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-3386

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – JOHNNY ROCKETS

275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-21480C

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023

WINGSTOP

3240 SOUTH COBB DR STE 1500 SMYRNA, GA 30080

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002664

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023

COURTYARD BY MARRIOTT BISTRO – FOOD

2829 OVERLOOK PKWY ATLANTA, GA 30339

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002728

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023

CHINA MOON RESTAURANT

2810 PACES FERRY RD SE STE 220 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3715

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000027

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023

SOUTH CITY KITCHEN VININGS

1675 CUMBERLAND PKWY SE STE 401 SMYRNA, GA 30080-6361

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-16836

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023

BARRETT KNOLL HOA – MAIN

1977 BARRETT KNOLL CIR NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-8208

Permit Type: Swimming Pool

Permit Number: .1-8500

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023

BROOKMONT HOA – MAIN

1021 BROOKMONT DR SW MARIETTA, GA 30064

Permit Type: Swimming Pool

Permit Number: .1-2211

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023

EXTENDED STAY AMERICA #65 – TOUR

2474 CUMBERLAND PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-4502

Permit Type: Tourist Accommodation

Permit Number: .1-4954

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – COASTER CANDY

275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002825

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – MUNCHOPOLIS DIPPIN DOTS

275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002889

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023

HAMPTON INN CUMBERLAND – TOUR

2775 CUMBERLAND PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3330

Permit Type: Tourist Accommodation

Permit Number: TAP-033-000092

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023

SUBURBAN EXTENDED STAY HOTEL – TOUR

2900 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-6811

Permit Type: Tourist Accommodation

Permit Number: TAP-033-000099

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – STRUTTER WINGS

275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003897

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023

TK – TK ELEVATOR – LEVEL 5 MAIN KITCHEN

788 CIRCLE 75 PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-4454

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004709

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023

TK – TK ELEVATOR – LEVEL 4 BEVERAGE PREP

788 CIRCLE 75 PKWY ATLANTA, GA 30339-4454

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004710

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023

TK – TK ELEVATOR – LEVEL 26 FINISHING KITCHEN

788 CIRCLE 75 PKWY ATLANTA, GA 30339-4454

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004711

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023

NEWK’S EATERY

1405 SPRING RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004807

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023

STERLING CULINARY MANAGEMENT / PAPA JOHN’S CAFE

788 CIRCLE 75 PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-4454

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004942

Last Inspection Score: 75

Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023

HOUSE OF CHAN

2469 COBB PKWY SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3000

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005120

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023

LUCKEY’S BBQ PLACE

2365 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 1101 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4574

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005475

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023

!!MIKA SUSHI

4648 WOODSTOCK RD STE 210 ROSWELL, GA 30075-1942

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005488

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023

!!BAADSHAH LOUNGE AND BAR

562 WYLIE RD SE STE 3 MARIETTA, GA 30067-7880

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005769

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023

!!BIG HOUSE BBQ – MOBILE

4796 CANTON RD STE 500 MARIETTA, GA 30066-1029

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005787

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023

IL MEE RESTAURANT

1000 COBB PKWY N STE E MARIETTA, GA 30062-2454

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-23127

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2023

ART AND FOOD / GCSS

1395 S MARIETTA PKWY BLDG 100 MARIETTA, GA 30062

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001122

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2023

CHATEAU WALK – MAIN

3000 VINEYARD WAY SE SMYRNA, GA 30082

Permit Type: Swimming Pool

Permit Number: 1-22226C

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2023

ATLANTA SWIM ACADEMY – POOL #1

732 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-4225

Permit Type: Swimming Pool

Permit Number: 1-570C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2023

LA FITNESS #437 – MERCHANTS EXCHANGE – SPA

4400 ROSWELL RD STE 126 MARIETTA, GA 30062

Permit Type: Swimming Pool

Permit Number: 1-12222

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2023

LA FITNESS #437- MERCHANTS EXCHANGE – MAIN

4400 ROSWELL RD STE 126 MARIETTA, GA 30062

Permit Type: Swimming Pool

Permit Number: 1-12195

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2023

ATLANTA SWIM ACADEMY – POOL #2

732 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-4225

Permit Type: Swimming Pool

Permit Number: 1-22109C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2023

ATLANTA SWIM ACADEMY – POOL #3

732 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-4225

Permit Type: Swimming Pool

Permit Number: 1-22099

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2023

DOUBLETREE SUITES – ATLANTA GALLERIA – TOUR

2780 WINDY RIDGE PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3039

Permit Type: Tourist Accommodation

Permit Number: TAP-033-000056

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2023

PHO DAKAO RESTAURANT

2411 COBB PKWY SMYRNA, GA 30080

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003067

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2023

PIRATE’S BOIL THE

2451 COBB PKWY SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3011

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003703

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2023

PEACHTREE CREEK MEMORY CARE

4375 BEECH HAVEN TRL SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-1301

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004933

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2023

KFC# G135094

12 COBB PKWY N MARIETTA, GA 30062

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000236

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 03-31-2023

SOUTH COBB EARLY LEARNING CENTER SCHOOL

5891 DODGEN RD SW MABLETON, GA 30126-3514

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-1479C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-31-2023

ABERDEEN THE – MAIN

2700 PACES FERRY RD SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-4020

Permit Type: Swimming Pool

Permit Number: 1-23028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-31-2023

ABERDEEN THE – SPA

2700 PACES FERRY RD SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-4020

Permit Type: Swimming Pool

Permit Number: 1-23029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-31-2023

EXTENDED STAY AMERICA #9811 – TOUR

2225 INTERSTATE NORTH PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-2175

Permit Type: Tourist Accommodation

Permit Number: 1-15236C

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 03-31-2023

MARIETTA CITY SCHOOLS EARLY LEARNING CENTER

368 WRIGHT ST SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-3256

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003767

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 03-31-2023

DOMINO’S PIZZA #5742

2766 CUMBERLAND BLVD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3048

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004634

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-31-2023