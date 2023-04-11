Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food service from March 31 to April 6

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotel and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health
For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.
HOLIDAY INN EXPRESS – FOOD
- 1250 FRANKLIN GTWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-8702
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4687
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2023
TP – BRAVES MARKET FRESH AND FUN STAND 343 AT TRUIST PARK
- 755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002661
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2023
TP – BRAVES MARKET FRESH AND FUN STAND 313 AT TRUIST PARK
- 755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002655
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2023
!!WILLIAMSON BROTHERS BAR-B-Q FESTIVALS LLC
- 403 SYCAMORE ST SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2505
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-17272
- Last Inspection Score: 88
- Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2023
FOREST RIDGE ON TERRELL MILL – CLUBHOUSE
- 1557 TERRELL MILL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067
- Permit Type: Swimming Pool
- Permit Number: SPP-033-000434
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2023
DOMINO’S PIZZA
- 2555 PRADO LN STE 1420 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3516
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003737
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2023
AUNTIE ANNE’S
- 2860 CUMBERLAND MALL KIOSK 5530, STORAGE STR41 ATLANTA, GA 30339
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002696
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2023
TOP SPICE THAI & MALAYSIA RESTAURANT
- 2997 COBB PKWY SE STE 200 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3295
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-18639C
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2023
CHADDS LAKE CIVIC ASSOCIATION – MAIN
- 4721 STIRLING CT NE MARIETTA, GA 30067
- Permit Type: Swimming Pool
- Permit Number: 1-605C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2023
STARBUCKS
- 2860 CUMBERLAND MALL SE SPC 19 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5120
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005046
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2023
!!TP – TERRAPIN TAPROOM CONCOURSE BAR AT TRUIST PARK
- 755 BATTERY AVE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005807
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2023
SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – PRIMO’S PROMENADE PIZZA
- 275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-23136
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023
SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – HOMETOWN FUNNEL CAKES
- 275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-23137
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023
SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – MONSTORE
- 275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-23140
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023
SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – SIX BELOW
- 275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-23141
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023
SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – BOOMTOWN SNACKS
- 275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-1521C
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023
SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – COUNTRY COUSINS
- 275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-1522C
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023
SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – TMC EMPLOYEE CAFETERIA
- 275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-1558C
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023
SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – USA ICEE
- 275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-2097
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023
SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – PEACHTREE DIPPIN DOTS
- 275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-15653C
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023
SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – COASTAL DIPPIN DOTS
- 275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-14241
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023
SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – LICKSKILLET ICE CREAM
- 275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-20090C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023
SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – HICKORY CHIP
- 275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-19832
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023
SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – MINER’S COOKHOUSE
- 275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-2098
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023
SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – PRIMO’S PIEDMONT PIZZERIA
- 275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-2147
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023
SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – JB’S SPORTS BAR & GRILLE
- 275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-1520C
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023
SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – BIRDS OF PREY
- 275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-1517
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023
SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – MACHO NACHO
- 275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-1514C
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023
SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – MUNCHOPOLIS FREESTYLE & SNACKS
- 275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-1504C
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023
SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – DADDY O’S
- 275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-1526C
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023
SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – SUGAR SHACK
- 275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-3695
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023
SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – DEE JAYS DINER
- 275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-3386
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023
SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – JOHNNY ROCKETS
- 275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-21480C
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023
WINGSTOP
- 3240 SOUTH COBB DR STE 1500 SMYRNA, GA 30080
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002664
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023
COURTYARD BY MARRIOTT BISTRO – FOOD
- 2829 OVERLOOK PKWY ATLANTA, GA 30339
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002728
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023
CHINA MOON RESTAURANT
- 2810 PACES FERRY RD SE STE 220 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3715
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000027
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023
SOUTH CITY KITCHEN VININGS
- 1675 CUMBERLAND PKWY SE STE 401 SMYRNA, GA 30080-6361
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-16836
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023
BARRETT KNOLL HOA – MAIN
- 1977 BARRETT KNOLL CIR NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-8208
- Permit Type: Swimming Pool
- Permit Number: .1-8500
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023
BROOKMONT HOA – MAIN
- 1021 BROOKMONT DR SW MARIETTA, GA 30064
- Permit Type: Swimming Pool
- Permit Number: .1-2211
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023
EXTENDED STAY AMERICA #65 – TOUR
- 2474 CUMBERLAND PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-4502
- Permit Type: Tourist Accommodation
- Permit Number: .1-4954
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023
SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – COASTER CANDY
- 275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002825
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023
SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – MUNCHOPOLIS DIPPIN DOTS
- 275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002889
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023
HAMPTON INN CUMBERLAND – TOUR
- 2775 CUMBERLAND PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3330
- Permit Type: Tourist Accommodation
- Permit Number: TAP-033-000092
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023
SUBURBAN EXTENDED STAY HOTEL – TOUR
- 2900 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-6811
- Permit Type: Tourist Accommodation
- Permit Number: TAP-033-000099
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023
SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – STRUTTER WINGS
- 275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003897
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023
TK – TK ELEVATOR – LEVEL 5 MAIN KITCHEN
- 788 CIRCLE 75 PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-4454
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004709
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023
TK – TK ELEVATOR – LEVEL 4 BEVERAGE PREP
- 788 CIRCLE 75 PKWY ATLANTA, GA 30339-4454
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004710
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023
TK – TK ELEVATOR – LEVEL 26 FINISHING KITCHEN
- 788 CIRCLE 75 PKWY ATLANTA, GA 30339-4454
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004711
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023
NEWK’S EATERY
- 1405 SPRING RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004807
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023
STERLING CULINARY MANAGEMENT / PAPA JOHN’S CAFE
- 788 CIRCLE 75 PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-4454
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004942
- Last Inspection Score: 75
- Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023
HOUSE OF CHAN
- 2469 COBB PKWY SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3000
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005120
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023
LUCKEY’S BBQ PLACE
- 2365 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 1101 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4574
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005475
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023
!!MIKA SUSHI
- 4648 WOODSTOCK RD STE 210 ROSWELL, GA 30075-1942
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005488
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023
!!BAADSHAH LOUNGE AND BAR
- 562 WYLIE RD SE STE 3 MARIETTA, GA 30067-7880
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005769
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023
!!BIG HOUSE BBQ – MOBILE
- 4796 CANTON RD STE 500 MARIETTA, GA 30066-1029
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005787
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023
IL MEE RESTAURANT
- 1000 COBB PKWY N STE E MARIETTA, GA 30062-2454
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-23127
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2023
ART AND FOOD / GCSS
- 1395 S MARIETTA PKWY BLDG 100 MARIETTA, GA 30062
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001122
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2023
CHATEAU WALK – MAIN
- 3000 VINEYARD WAY SE SMYRNA, GA 30082
- Permit Type: Swimming Pool
- Permit Number: 1-22226C
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2023
ATLANTA SWIM ACADEMY – POOL #1
- 732 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-4225
- Permit Type: Swimming Pool
- Permit Number: 1-570C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2023
LA FITNESS #437 – MERCHANTS EXCHANGE – SPA
- 4400 ROSWELL RD STE 126 MARIETTA, GA 30062
- Permit Type: Swimming Pool
- Permit Number: 1-12222
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2023
LA FITNESS #437- MERCHANTS EXCHANGE – MAIN
- 4400 ROSWELL RD STE 126 MARIETTA, GA 30062
- Permit Type: Swimming Pool
- Permit Number: 1-12195
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2023
ATLANTA SWIM ACADEMY – POOL #2
- 732 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-4225
- Permit Type: Swimming Pool
- Permit Number: 1-22109C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2023
ATLANTA SWIM ACADEMY – POOL #3
- 732 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-4225
- Permit Type: Swimming Pool
- Permit Number: 1-22099
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2023
DOUBLETREE SUITES – ATLANTA GALLERIA – TOUR
- 2780 WINDY RIDGE PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3039
- Permit Type: Tourist Accommodation
- Permit Number: TAP-033-000056
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2023
PHO DAKAO RESTAURANT
- 2411 COBB PKWY SMYRNA, GA 30080
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003067
- Last Inspection Score: 88
- Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2023
PIRATE’S BOIL THE
- 2451 COBB PKWY SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3011
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003703
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2023
PEACHTREE CREEK MEMORY CARE
- 4375 BEECH HAVEN TRL SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-1301
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004933
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2023
KFC# G135094
- 12 COBB PKWY N MARIETTA, GA 30062
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000236
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 03-31-2023
SOUTH COBB EARLY LEARNING CENTER SCHOOL
- 5891 DODGEN RD SW MABLETON, GA 30126-3514
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-1479C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-31-2023
ABERDEEN THE – MAIN
- 2700 PACES FERRY RD SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-4020
- Permit Type: Swimming Pool
- Permit Number: 1-23028
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-31-2023
ABERDEEN THE – SPA
- 2700 PACES FERRY RD SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-4020
- Permit Type: Swimming Pool
- Permit Number: 1-23029
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-31-2023
EXTENDED STAY AMERICA #9811 – TOUR
- 2225 INTERSTATE NORTH PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-2175
- Permit Type: Tourist Accommodation
- Permit Number: 1-15236C
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 03-31-2023
MARIETTA CITY SCHOOLS EARLY LEARNING CENTER
- 368 WRIGHT ST SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-3256
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003767
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 03-31-2023
DOMINO’S PIZZA #5742
- 2766 CUMBERLAND BLVD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3048
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004634
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-31-2023
Advertisement