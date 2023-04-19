Mableton Improvement Coalition issues statement on results of yesterday’s mayoral and city council elections

The Mableton Improvement Coalition issued the following statement about the results of yesterday’s Mableton mayoral and city council elections:

The Mableton Improvement Coalition (MIC) would like to congratulate all those who decided to run for elected office in the new City of Mableton and we appreciate the sacrifice it takes to be a candidate.

Congratulations to our newly elected Mayor Michael Owens and City Council members, Dami Oladapo, Keisha Jeffcoat, Patricia Auch, TJ Ferguson, Ron Davis, and Debora Herndon. We look forward to working with each of you to promote smart growth and the redevelopment of our community.

Mableton is the largest city in Cobb County and offers an exceptional opportunity for more localized services and smart redevelopment. We encourage Mableton residents to remain informed and engaged in the transitional process and beyond. Mableton is one of the most diverse cities in the state of Georgia and its success will depend on elected officials and residents coming together to build an exemplary community to live, work, play, and thrive. A place where “One Mableton is Stronger Together.”

Advertisement

The Mableton Improvement Coalition is an all-volunteer, non-profit community group working to promote activities, enhance communication, and facilitate initiatives that will benefit the welfare of the community and its spirit. For more information about MIC programs and membership, visit www.mableton.org.