Patchy dense fog in Cobb County Saturday until 9 a.m.

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement for Cobb County and other counties in the region warning of patchy dense fog.

The fog is expected to lift by 9 a.m.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

…PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING ACROSS PARTS OF NORTH GEORGIA…

Advertisement

Some patchy dense fog will restrict visibilities to less than

one mile for areas north of I20. The fog should lift after 9

AM.

If driving this morning, slow down, use low-beam headlights and

leave extra distance between you and the vehicle in front of you.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Whitfield, Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Chattooga, Gordon, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, White, Floyd, Bartow, Cherokee, Forsyth, Hall, Banks, Jackson, Madison, Polk, Paulding, Cobb, North Fulton, Gwinnett, Barrow, Clarke, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Wilkes, Haralson, Carroll, Douglas, DeKalb, Rockdale, Walton, Newton, Morgan, Greene, Taliaferro

Fog: What is it and how does it form?

In its weather glossary, the National Weather Service explains fog as follows:

“A visible aggregate of minute water particle (droplets) which are based at the Earth’s surface and reduces horizontal visibility to less than 5/8 statue mile (1 km), and unlike drizzle, it does not fall to the ground. It occurs most frequently in coastal regions because of the great water vapor content of the air.

“However, it can occur anywhere. The rapidity with which fog can form makes it especially hazardous. It forms by any atmospheric process that does one of the following:

Cools the air to its dew point, or

Raises the dew point to the air temperature.

“Names given to fog types identify their methods of formation. The principle types are radiation fog, ice fog, advection fog, upslope fog, rain induced fog, and steam fog. These types of fog are called “dense” when the surface visibility is equal to or less than 1/4 miles (400 meters). A Dense Fog Advisory will be issued when the dense fog becomes widespread.”

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

>>> Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link.