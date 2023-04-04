Hot Topics

Smyrna City Council approves alcohol license for new BBQ restaurant on South Cobb Drive; purchase of new sanitation truck, and resurfacing tennis courts

The exterior of Smyrna City Hall, a red brick building with four large columnsSmyrna City Hall (Photo by Cobb County Courier/Larry Felton Johnson, CC BY 4.0)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson April 4, 2023

In a short meeting with no contentious items on the agenda, the Smyrna City Council Monday evening approved a beer, wine and liquor pouring license for a new barbecue restaurant at the shopping center on South Cobb Drive at its intersection with Concord Road.

The shopping center was previously the site of a small Kroger store before the larger Smyrna Crossing Kroger was built across the street.

Benjamin Woods Jr. spoke on behalf of his company, B & T Restaurant Group LLC, dba (doing business as) Tonyo’s BBQ Experience.

Woods described the upcoming restaurant as “a family restaurant that is going to offer a different spin on barbecue.”

“Everybody’s basic knowledge of barbecue is normally the checkerboard tablecloths and those Styrofoam to-go platters,” he said. “We’re actually going to do a full table service. Not upscale but nice, just giving a different outlook on barbecue.”

Woods estimates that once the assessments from the city are in the occupancy will be around 80 customers.

He said this is not his first restaurant in the county, as he owned Margarita’s Mexican Restaurant in Austell previously.

The address for the restaurant is 3315 South Cobb Drive SE, Suite 300, and it is located between the Post Office and  Little Caeser’s restaurant.

In other business, the council approved 

  • the purchase of a Peterbilt rear-loading sanitation truck for $358,090.00 funded with the FY24 Vehicle Replacement Fund
  • a contract with Match Point Tennis of Marietta for resurfacing of the tennis courts at Tolleson Park and Rose Garden Park in the amount of $60,400.00 to be paid from ARPA funds
  • The appointment of Ward 4 resident Blake Rogers to the Smyrna Parks and Recreation Commission to fulfill a term through December 31, 2023.

The following agenda item was tabled pending the preparation of necessary documentation:

Approval of the Framework Agreement with Cobb County to fulfill role as Project Administrator with Georgia DOT for South Cobb Improvement Project and authorize the Mayor to sign and execute all related documents.

About the City of Smyrna

Smyrna is the third-largest city in Cobb County, after newly incorporated Mableton, and county seat  Marietta.

Smyrna was incorporated by an act of the Georgia legislature in 1872. To see a copy of the original incorporation legislation, follow this link.

The U.S. Census Bureau gives the latest quick facts about Smyrna:

