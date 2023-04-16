Voters cast 2,741 in-person ballots in early voting for Mableton’s first mayor and city council

A grand total of 2,741 voters cast ballots in early in-person voting for the April 18 runoff elections for Mableton‘s first mayor and city council. 83 absentee ballots were accepted for the election.
These tallies are unofficial. To read the count on the Cobb Election website, follow this link.
Election Day is April 18, 2023.
ADVANCE IN PERSON Totals
|Date
|Total
|Monday
April 10, 2023
|506
|Tuesday
April 11, 2023
|526
|Wednesday
April 12, 2023
|455
|Thursday
April 13, 2023
|454
|Friday
April 14, 2023
|800
|Grand Total
|2,741
ABSENTEE Ballots
|Ballots
|Total
|Issued
|145
|Returned
|84
|Accepted
|83
|Rejected Ballots
|1
PROVISIONAL Ballots
|Ballots
|Total
|Provisional Ballots Issued: AIP
|0
|Provisional Ballots Issued: ABM
|0
|Provisional Ballots Issued: Election Day
|0
|Provisional Ballots: Accepted
|0
|Provisional Ballots: Rejected
|0
ADVANCE IN PERSON Satellite Location Totals
MABLE HOUSE Art Center
|Date
|Total
|Monday
April 10, 2023
|378
|Tuesday
April 11, 2023
|417
|Wednesday
April 12, 2023
|341
|Thursday
April 13, 2023
|350
|Friday
April 14, 2023
|616
|Grand Total
|2,102
SOUTH COBB Community Center
|Date
|Total
|Monday
April 10, 2023
|128
|Tuesday
April 11, 2023
|109
|Wednesday
April 12, 2023
|114
|Thursday
April 13, 2023
|104
|Friday
April 14, 2023
|184
|Grand Total
|639
Background
After the special election for Mableton mayor and city council in March, there were no candidates who received more than 50 percent in the mayoral race, and in districts 2, 3, 4 and 5, so runoffs were scheduled for April 18, 2023.
Two races were settled in the March elections.
In District 6, Debora Herndon ran unopposed after Ricky Dickens dropped out of the race, and in District 1 Ron Davis won 52.36 percent of the vote in a win over DeBorah Johnson.
The runoff candidates, along with the percentage each received in the March elections, are as follows:
In the mayoral race Aaron Carman (35.79 percent) and Michael Owens (30.56 percent).
District 2: Monica Evette DeLancy (38.11 percent) and Dami Oladpo (33.03 percent).
District 3: Keisha Jeffcoat (31.21 percent) and Yashica Marshall (23.81 percent).
District 4: Patricia Auch (45.72 percent) and Cassandra Lynn Brown (20.07 percent).
District 5: TJ Ferguson (41.06 percent) and Cheryl Davis (31.79 percent).