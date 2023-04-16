Voters cast 2,741 in-person ballots in early voting for Mableton’s first mayor and city council

A grand total of 2,741 voters cast ballots in early in-person voting for the April 18 runoff elections for Mableton‘s first mayor and city council. 83 absentee ballots were accepted for the election.

These tallies are unofficial. To read the count on the Cobb Election website, follow this link.

Election Day is April 18, 2023.

ADVANCE IN PERSON Totals

Date Total Monday

April 10, 2023 506 Tuesday

April 11, 2023 526 Wednesday

April 12, 2023 455 Thursday

April 13, 2023 454 Friday

April 14, 2023 800 Grand Total 2,741

ABSENTEE Ballots

Ballots Total Issued 145 Returned 84 Accepted 83 Rejected Ballots 1

PROVISIONAL Ballots

Ballots Total Provisional Ballots Issued: AIP 0 Provisional Ballots Issued: ABM 0 Provisional Ballots Issued: Election Day 0 Provisional Ballots: Accepted 0 Provisional Ballots: Rejected 0

ADVANCE IN PERSON Satellite Location Totals

MABLE HOUSE Art Center

Date Total Monday

April 10, 2023 378 Tuesday

April 11, 2023 417 Wednesday

April 12, 2023 341 Thursday

April 13, 2023 350 Friday

April 14, 2023 616 Grand Total 2,102

SOUTH COBB Community Center

Date Total Monday

April 10, 2023 128 Tuesday

April 11, 2023 109 Wednesday

April 12, 2023 114 Thursday

April 13, 2023 104 Friday

April 14, 2023 184 Grand Total 639

Background

After the special election for Mableton mayor and city council in March, there were no candidates who received more than 50 percent in the mayoral race, and in districts 2, 3, 4 and 5, so runoffs were scheduled for April 18, 2023.

Two races were settled in the March elections.

In District 6, Debora Herndon ran unopposed after Ricky Dickens dropped out of the race, and in District 1 Ron Davis won 52.36 percent of the vote in a win over DeBorah Johnson.

The runoff candidates, along with the percentage each received in the March elections, are as follows:

In the mayoral race Aaron Carman (35.79 percent) and Michael Owens (30.56 percent).

District 2: Monica Evette DeLancy (38.11 percent) and Dami Oladpo (33.03 percent).

District 3: Keisha Jeffcoat (31.21 percent) and Yashica Marshall (23.81 percent).

District 4: Patricia Auch (45.72 percent) and Cassandra Lynn Brown (20.07 percent).

District 5: TJ Ferguson (41.06 percent) and Cheryl Davis (31.79 percent).