Voters cast 2,741 in-person ballots in early voting for Mableton’s first mayor and city council

a screenshot of the six districts in Mableon, with 1,2,3 to the south, 4, 5, 6 to the north

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson April 16, 2023

A grand total of 2,741 voters cast ballots in early in-person voting for the April 18 runoff elections for Mableton‘s first mayor and city council. 83 absentee ballots were accepted for the election.

These tallies are unofficial. To read the count on the Cobb Election website, follow this link.

Election Day is April 18, 2023.

ADVANCE IN PERSON Totals

DateTotal
Monday
April 10, 2023		506
Tuesday
April 11, 2023		526
Wednesday
April 12, 2023		455
Thursday
April 13, 2023		454
Friday
April 14, 2023		800
Grand Total2,741

ABSENTEE Ballots

BallotsTotal
Issued145
Returned84
Accepted83
Rejected Ballots1

PROVISIONAL Ballots

BallotsTotal
Provisional Ballots Issued: AIP0
Provisional Ballots Issued: ABM0
Provisional Ballots Issued: Election Day0
Provisional Ballots: Accepted0
Provisional Ballots: Rejected0

—————————————————————————————————–
ADVANCE IN PERSON Satellite Location Totals

MABLE HOUSE Art Center

DateTotal
Monday
April 10, 2023		378
Tuesday
April 11, 2023		417
Wednesday
April 12, 2023		341
Thursday
April 13, 2023		350
Friday
April 14, 2023		616
Grand Total2,102

SOUTH COBB Community Center

DateTotal
Monday
April 10, 2023		128
Tuesday
April 11, 2023		109
Wednesday
April 12, 2023		114
Thursday
April 13, 2023		104
Friday
April 14, 2023		184
Grand Total639

Background

 After the special election for Mableton mayor and city council in March, there were no candidates who received more than 50 percent in the mayoral race, and in districts 2, 3, 4 and 5, so runoffs were scheduled for April 18, 2023.

Two races were settled in the March elections.

In District 6, Debora Herndon ran unopposed after Ricky Dickens dropped out of the race, and in District 1 Ron Davis won 52.36 percent of the vote in a win over DeBorah Johnson.

The runoff candidates, along with the percentage each received in the March elections, are as follows:

In the mayoral race Aaron Carman (35.79 percent) and Michael Owens (30.56 percent).

District 2: Monica Evette DeLancy (38.11 percent) and Dami Oladpo (33.03 percent).

District 3: Keisha Jeffcoat (31.21 percent) and Yashica Marshall (23.81 percent).

District 4: Patricia Auch (45.72 percent) and Cassandra Lynn Brown (20.07 percent).

District 5: TJ Ferguson (41.06 percent) and Cheryl Davis (31.79 percent).

