Cobb County weather forecast for Friday, May 19, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Friday, May 19, 2023, with a high near 76 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be mostly cloudy, with an overnight low of around 61 degrees.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Friday

Patchy drizzle before 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. South wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Saturday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely before 2 a.m, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Sunday

A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Sunday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m, then a slight chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Monday

A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.

Monday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with November figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from normal Precipitation 2023-04-01 81 57 69 9.5 0.5 2023-04-02 72 48 60 0.3 0 2023-04-03 59 54 56.5 -3.4 0.12 2023-04-04 78 57 67.5 7.3 T 2023-04-05 87 65 76 15.6 0 2023-04-06 83 69 76 15.3 0 2023-04-07 79 52 65.5 4.6 0.12 2023-04-08 52 44 48 -13.2 0.87 2023-04-09 66 44 55 -6.4 T 2023-04-10 66 46 56 -5.7 0 2023-04-11 73 46 59.5 -2.4 0 2023-04-12 78 48 63 0.8 0 2023-04-13 65 55 60 -2.5 0.79 2023-04-14 71 61 66 3.3 0.1 2023-04-15 80 58 69 6 0 2023-04-16 74 56 65 1.8 0.08 2023-04-17 71 47 59 -4.5 0 2023-04-18 80 49 64.5 0.7 0 2023-04-19 83 54 68.5 4.5 0 2023-04-20 84 59 71.5 7.2 0 2023-04-21 79 59 69 4.4 0 2023-04-22 71 55 63 -1.8 0.03 2023-04-23 71 51 61 -4.1 0 2023-04-24 69 50 59.5 -5.9 T 2023-04-25 74 47 60.5 -5.1 0 2023-04-26 62 56 59 -6.9 T 2023-04-27 62 55 58.5 -7.7 0.4 2023-04-28 79 60 69.5 3.1 T 2023-04-29 74 57 65.5 -1.2 0.21 2023-04-30 73 53 63 -4 1.15

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”