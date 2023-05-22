Gasoline prices in Georgia show modest decrease on low demand

Gasoline prices in Georgia have experienced a modest decrease compared to a week ago, at an average of $3.25 per gallon for regular unleaded, a one-cent drop from this time last week. A full 15-gallon tank now costs $48.75, almost $14 less than it did a year ago.

“Gas prices remain steady as Memorial Day approaches,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “A decline in demand and the low cost of oil are the main culprits. It’s possible this is merely the lull before Memorial Day, but it could be a trend that lingers into summer. Stay Tuned.”

Gasoline prices in Cobb County

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is $3.272, roughly two cents more than the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

What are the national trends?

AAA’s weekly report stated the following about national gas and oil trends:

“Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline remains at $3.53 compared to a week ago (subject to change overnight).

“According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand declined from 9.30 to 8.91 million barrels a day last week.

“The drop has reduced pressure on pump prices. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 1.4 million barrels to 218.3 million barrels. If gas demand continues to decrease, drivers could see pump prices follow suit.”

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

“AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability.

“All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.”