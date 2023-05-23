Mableton City Council to meet this Thursday, May 25

Hot Topics

a screenshot of the six districts in Mableon, with 1,2,3 to the south, 4, 5, 6 to the north

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson May 23, 2023

The Mableton City Council will meet this Thursday, May 25, at 6:30 p.m.

Mableton Mayor Dr. Michael Owens distributed the following notice:

CITY OF MABLETON STATE OF GEORGIA COBB COUNTY PUBLIC NOTICE

Special Called Transitional City Council Meeting There will be a Special Called Meeting of the City of Mableton, Georgia, (“City”) Mayor and Council for the purpose of discussing and/or acting upon proclamation(s), recognitions(s), minutes approval and preliminary municipal incorporation/transitional matters which include, ethics principles and certification, adoption of the City’s legal organ, procedural rules, banking, taxes/fees/assessments and finance related activities, and executive session exceptions.

The meeting will take place on May 25, 2023 at 6:30PM at Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168.

The meeting will be open to the public.

Regards Michael

Dr. Michael Owens Mayor City of Mableton

Agenda for the meeting

CITY  OF MABLETON, GEORGIA

Riverside EpiCenter

135 Riverside  Pkwy, Austell, GA  30168

May 25, 2023 @  6:30PM

The Honorable  Michael  Owens, Mayor

The Honorable Ron Davis, District  1 Councilmember

The Honorable Dami Oladapo, District 2 Councilmember

The Honorable Keisha Jeffcoat, District 3 Councilmember

The Honorable  Patricia  Auch, District  4 Councilmember

The Honorable TJ Ferguson,  District 5 Councilmember

The Honorable  Debora  Herndon,  District 6 Councilmember

SPECIAL  CALLED TRANSITIONAL  CITY  COUNCIL  MEETING AGENDA

  1. CALL TO ORDER Mayor Michael  Owens
  2. ROLL CALL
  3. INVOCATION
  4. PLEDGE  OF ALLEGIANCE
  5. APPROVAL  OF AGENDA
  6. PUBLIC  COMMENTS
  7. PROCLAMATION(S):
    1. A Proclamation Proclaiming the Month of May as NATIONAL MILITARY APPRECIATION MONTH in the City of Mableton
  1. RECOGNITION(S):
    1. Congratulations to South Cobb High School Class of 2023 Valedictorian Miss Crystal Oleka! She’ll be attending Emory University to major in Biology and Global Health!
    2. Congratulations to South Cobb High School Class of 2023 Salutatorian Mr. Chinakazi Anyachonkeya! He’ll be attending Duke University to major in Neuroscience!
    3. Congratulations to Pebblebrook High School Class of 2023 Valedictorian Miss Maria de la Luz Barrios! She’ll be attending Georgia Tech!
    4. Congratulations to Pebblebrook High School Class of 2023 Salutatorian Miss Yarazet Ramos Gonzalez! She will be attending Oglethorpe University.
  1. OLD BUSINESS:
    1. Approval of May 11, 2023 Special Called Transitional City Council Meeting Minutes
  2. NEW BUSINESS:
    1. FIRST READ:  City of Mableton Ethics Ordinance
  1. Approval of Resolution  Establishing  Ethics Principles for City Official  Conduct
  1. Approval of Resolution Formally  Adopting a City Legal   Organ
  1. Approval of Resolution  Providing for  Rules of Procedure and  Decorum
  1. Approval of Resolution  Authorizing  Banking and  Related  Financial Activity

6. Approval of Resolution Providing Notice to Cobb County of City’s Intent    to Collect Certain Taxes

  1. Approval of  Resolution  Authorizing  the Negotiation  of Franchise Agreements
  1. Approval of Resolution Authorizing City to Secure Bids for Tax Anticipation Note
  1. EXECUTIVE SESSION (IF NEEDED) FOR:

Litigation O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(J)(A)

Real Estate O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(I)

Personnel O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(2)

Exemptions O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(4)&(5)

  1. DISCUSSION: NIA
  1. CITY ATTORNEY COMMENTS
  1. CITY CLERK COMMENTS
  2. CITY COUNCIL COMMENTS
  3. ADJOURNMENT
