Mableton City Council to meet this Thursday, May 25

The Mableton City Council will meet this Thursday, May 25, at 6:30 p.m.
Mableton Mayor Dr. Michael Owens distributed the following notice:
CITY OF MABLETON STATE OF GEORGIA COBB COUNTY PUBLIC NOTICE
Special Called Transitional City Council Meeting There will be a Special Called Meeting of the City of Mableton, Georgia, (“City”) Mayor and Council for the purpose of discussing and/or acting upon proclamation(s), recognitions(s), minutes approval and preliminary municipal incorporation/transitional matters which include, ethics principles and certification, adoption of the City’s legal organ, procedural rules, banking, taxes/fees/assessments and finance related activities, and executive session exceptions.
The meeting will take place on May 25, 2023 at 6:30PM at Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168.
The meeting will be open to the public.
Dr. Michael Owens Mayor City of Mableton
Agenda for the meeting
CITY OF MABLETON, GEORGIA
Riverside EpiCenter
135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168
May 25, 2023 @ 6:30PM
The Honorable Michael Owens, Mayor
The Honorable Ron Davis, District 1 Councilmember
The Honorable Dami Oladapo, District 2 Councilmember
The Honorable Keisha Jeffcoat, District 3 Councilmember
The Honorable Patricia Auch, District 4 Councilmember
The Honorable TJ Ferguson, District 5 Councilmember
The Honorable Debora Herndon, District 6 Councilmember
SPECIAL CALLED TRANSITIONAL CITY COUNCIL MEETING AGENDA
- CALL TO ORDER Mayor Michael Owens
- ROLL CALL
- INVOCATION
- PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
- APPROVAL OF AGENDA
- PUBLIC COMMENTS
- PROCLAMATION(S):
- A Proclamation Proclaiming the Month of May as NATIONAL MILITARY APPRECIATION MONTH in the City of Mableton
- RECOGNITION(S):
- Congratulations to South Cobb High School Class of 2023 Valedictorian Miss Crystal Oleka! She’ll be attending Emory University to major in Biology and Global Health!
- Congratulations to South Cobb High School Class of 2023 Salutatorian Mr. Chinakazi Anyachonkeya! He’ll be attending Duke University to major in Neuroscience!
- Congratulations to Pebblebrook High School Class of 2023 Valedictorian Miss Maria de la Luz Barrios! She’ll be attending Georgia Tech!
- Congratulations to Pebblebrook High School Class of 2023 Salutatorian Miss Yarazet Ramos Gonzalez! She will be attending Oglethorpe University.
- OLD BUSINESS:
- Approval of May 11, 2023 Special Called Transitional City Council Meeting Minutes
- NEW BUSINESS:
- FIRST READ: City of Mableton Ethics Ordinance
- Approval of Resolution Establishing Ethics Principles for City Official Conduct
- Approval of Resolution Formally Adopting a City Legal Organ
- Approval of Resolution Providing for Rules of Procedure and Decorum
- Approval of Resolution Authorizing Banking and Related Financial Activity
6. Approval of Resolution Providing Notice to Cobb County of City’s Intent to Collect Certain Taxes
- Approval of Resolution Authorizing the Negotiation of Franchise Agreements
- Approval of Resolution Authorizing City to Secure Bids for Tax Anticipation Note
- EXECUTIVE SESSION (IF NEEDED) FOR:
Litigation O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(J)(A)
Real Estate O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(I)
Personnel O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(2)
Exemptions O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(4)&(5)
- DISCUSSION: NIA
- CITY ATTORNEY COMMENTS
- CITY CLERK COMMENTS
- CITY COUNCIL COMMENTS
- ADJOURNMENT