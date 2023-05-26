Smyrna is Fabulous to host the 2nd annual Smyrna Pride Festival June 16 and 17, 2023

Smyrna is Fabulous will host the Smyrna Pride Festival on the weekend of Friday, June 16, and Saturday 17, 2023. Smyrna Mayor Derek Norton will issue an official proclamation declaring June 2023 LGBTQ Pride Month at the City Council’s June 5 meeting.

The organization distributed the following press release describing the event.

SMYRNA MARKET VILLAGE once again will be the home for the 2nd Annual

Smyrna Pride Festival. The festival is being held the weekend of June 16 and 17, and is

organized by the non-profit organization, Smyrna is Fabulous to celebrate Pride Month (June).

The Festival began with a group of citizens gathering at the Smyrna Market Village on a summer

day in 2021 and has grown to be one of the largest Pride Festivals in Metro Atlanta.

Smyrna Pride is expanding this year by starting off Pride Weekend with a kickoff party on June

16, 2023 from 6:00 pm- 8:00 pm. Smyrna is Fabulous is pleased to bring Smyrna’s first Drag

show on this memorable night and tickets to this Private Event can be purchased on our website!

The Pride Festival is being held on Saturday, June 17, 2023, and is a FREE festival that will

include more than 25 unique vendors selling various items as well as LGBTQ+ affirming

Religious Organizations, Community Organizations, Kid-friendly activities, Entertainment and

much more.

Advertisement

We are excited to welcome citizens of Smyrna, Metro Atlanta and the Southeast, whether they be

members of the LGBTQ Community or Allies, to come and spend time in Smyrna, GA

supporting their desire to foster equality for ALL.

Additionally, on June 5, 2023; Mayor Derek Norton will issue an official Proclamation stating

that Smyrna, GA has declared June 2023 LGBTQ Pride Month.

Smyrna is Fabulous is a 501(c)3 non-profit community organization based in Smyrna GA. Its

mission is to celebrate its LGBTQ+ Residents and Allies by creating community and building

partnerships founded in social equality.

For more information please visit our website at www.smyrnaisfabulous.org, find us on

Facebook and Instagram @smyrnaisfabulous or contact the Board Members outlined in the Press Release!