According to a public information release from Officer Aaron Wilson, the Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes Unit is investigating a homicide on Whispering Pines Road in Mableton that took place on June 21, 2023 at 1:29 pm.

[The Cobb County Courier has a policy of withholding or redacting the name of suspects unless and until the person is convicted in a court of law or enters a plea of guilty. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the internet has no effective way of removing reports of arrest if the person is exonerated.

We also redact the names of victims in some cases at our discretion.

We do make exceptions in high-profile cases or charges against public officials where exoneration is likely to be as widely publicized as the initial arrest]

Advertisement

According to investigators, officers responded to a person-shot call and upon arrival found two individuals with gunshot wounds.

One individual, a 41-year-old Austell man, was transported to Kennestone Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but the other individual, a 35-year-old Austell man, was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Next of kin have been notified.

The incident is still being investigated, and anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Tip Hotline at 770-499-4111.

Crimes Against Persons Unit (aka Major Crimes Unit)

The Crimes Against Persons Division of the Cobb County Police Department is broken down into several specialized units, to investigate homicides, robberies, technology-based crime, domestic violence and stalking, and crimes against children. It has a unit that does crime analysis to identify evidence to help link cases and identify suspects.

The division also houses the Crime Scene Unit which according to the division’s website “is responsible for documenting and processing crime scenes to locate evidence, identify suspects, and to present evidence in criminal proceedings. Crime scene technicians are responsible for processing evidence utilizing a variety of procedures for fingerprint, DNA, and trace evidence.”