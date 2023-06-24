NARAL Pro-Choice Georgia issues statement marking the one-year anniversary of the overturning of Roe v. Wade

NARAL Pro-Choice Georgia, a prominent reproductive rights organization in the state, issued the following statement marking the one-year anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe v. Wade.

Atlanta, GA — Nearly one year ago, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, ignoring over 50 years of precedent and ending the constitutional right to abortion. This ruling allowed anti-abortion lawmakers across the country to enforce bans on abortion. Georgia is currently enforcing an extreme ban on abortion at six weeks, which is before many people even know they are pregnant.

NARAL Pro-Choice America Southeast Campaigns Director Alicia Stallworth released the following statement in response:

“The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the constitutional right to abortion opened the door for anti-abortion lawmakers in Georgia to enforce a dangerous abortion ban that is blocking people in our state from accessing the care they need. This ban is inflicting unmistakable and far-reaching repercussions upon Georgians, with reverberations echoing across the South. NARAL Pro-Choice Georgia and our 83,000 members refuse to give up and will continue to mobilize relentlessly to restore our most fundamental rights.”

Advertisement

When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, it opened the door for extremist state lawmakers to put total bans on abortion in place. This decision is having a devastating impact throughout the country as 20 states and counting have eliminated or restricted access because of abortion bans. The people hurt most by attacks on reproductive freedom are those who already face barriers to accessing abortion care—including women; Black, Indigenous, and other people of color; those working to make ends meet; the LGBTQ+ community; immigrants; young people; those living in rural communities; and people with disabilities.