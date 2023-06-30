North and central Georgia under threat of possible thunderstorms, high heat index

According to a hazardous weather outlook from the National Weather Service on Friday, June 30, Cobb County and much of north and central Georgia are under threat from possible thunderstorms.

The outlook includes the possibility of strong to severe storms, particularly in north Georgia.

The heat index is also expected to rise to the 100-110 degree range beginning over the weekend (see the section further down this article for an explanation of how the heat index is calculated).

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia.

.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…

Thunderstorms will be possible today across north and central

Georgia, with best chances across northern Georgia. Some of these

storms could be strong to severe, with damaging wind gusts, large

hail, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rainfall being the

primary hazards. A Slight Risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather is

in effect for far northern Georgia, with a Marginal Risk (1 out

of 5) across remaining portions of north and central Georgia.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Saturday through Thursday…

Hot and humid conditions will lead to elevated heat index values

between 100-110 degrees across portions of the forecast area from

Saturday through Wednesday. If spending time outdoors, be sure to

stay hydrated, wear lightweight clothing, and take plenty of time

to rest.

Additionally, isolated to scattered afternoon and evening

thunderstorms are possible each day Saturday through Monday. Some

storms may become strong to severe with damaging wind gusts,

large hail, and locally heavy rainfall being the primary hazards.

.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT…

Spotter activation is not requested but spotters are encouraged

to submit reports of severe weather through the web by going to

weather.gov/atlanta. Please relay any information about observed

severe weather to the NWS while following all local, state, and

CDC guidelines.

What is the heat index?

The NWS defines the heat index as follows on its website:

The heat index, also known as the apparent temperature, is what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature. This has important considerations for the human body’s comfort. When the body gets too hot, it begins to perspire or sweat to cool itself off.

Chart from NOAA showing relationship between relative humidity and temperature in heat index

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

