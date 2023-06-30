Prize winning photojournalist Johnny Crawford will be featured in Marietta History Center “Evening with History” series

The Marietta History Center will present prize-winning photographer and former AJC photojournalist, Johnny Crawford, for the next “Evening with History”, on Tuesday, July 18th at 6 p.m, at 1 Depot St, Marietta, GA 30060, adjacent to the western edge of Marietta Square, and facing the railroad tracks.

According to the announcement on the City of Marietta website,

“In 1994, he was nominated for a Pulitzer Prize by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution for a photo of a new American citizen born in Romania crying while grasping the American Flag.

“In addition, he is the winner of the 2008 National Headliner First Place winner in Sports Photography, Georgia Associated Press 2008 Picture of the Year Winner, The Best of Cox Newspapers 2008 Sports Photography Winner, and 2008 Georgia Press Association First Place in Sports Photography and 2012 APME Georgia Newspapers Award in Sports Photography.”

“In 2018 he began working on the Georgia Exhibition of “The Vietnam Black Soldiers Portrait Project” in Atlanta, GA, and Macon, GA. He completed the portraits in 2019. The exhibition is currently on tour throughout the state of Georgia,” the announcement continues.

Crawford, with over 41 years experience, has used his passion for visual storytelling and education to capture magnificent moments in 45 states and four continents.

During his career, Crawford taught photography at Grady High School, Marietta City Schools Adult Education Program, Clark Atlanta University, University of Georgia, and Mercer University.

In 2017, he was the Artist – In-Residence at both Middle Georgia State University and the Tubman Museum in Macon, Georgia. During his time at the Tubman Museum, he created the museum’s first permanent series of black & white portraits entitled “Leading the Way – Macon Trailblazers and Activists”.

At the Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC), he spent 28 years as a staff photographer, capturing international moments such as the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing, China; the 2004 G8 Summit of World Leaders, the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, GA; 1994 Winter Olympic Games in Lillehammer, Norway, and five U.S. Presidents.

For more information, visit the announcement for the event on the City of Marietta website.

About the Marietta History Center

The Marietta History Center is located at 1 Depot St, Marietta, GA 30060, adjacent to the western edge of Marietta Square, and facing the railroad tracks.

The center is housed in the historic Kennesaw House, which was at various times a cotton warehouse, a hotel, and a Civil War morgue and hospital.

The museum began in 1996 and became an official entity of the City of Marietta in 2018.

The current staff is:

Amy Reed – Museum Director

Christa McCay – Collections Manager

Anna Monroe – Museum Assistant

Madeline Staubsl – Museum Assistant

For more information about the MHC, visit its website by following this link.