Strong winds and heavy rain in Cobb County as severe weather warning in effect

As heavy winds and rains are already pummeling the area Cobb County and other metro Atlanta counties are under a severe weather warning.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT

FOR PAULDING…DEKALB…NORTHERN FAYETTE…NORTHEASTERN CARROLL…

DOUGLAS…GWINNETT…NORTHERN NEWTON…ROCKDALE…COBB…NORTHWESTERN

HENRY…WESTERN WALTON…FULTON…CLAYTON AND EASTERN POLK

COUNTIES…

At 623 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Lilburn to Hiram to Winston to near

Arnco-Sargent, moving southeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Atlanta, Marietta, Douglasville, Lawrenceville, Decatur,

Fayetteville, Conyers, Covington, Dallas, Jonesboro, Peachtree

Corners, City of South Fulton, Sandy Springs, Roswell, Smyrna,

Dunwoody, East Point, Kennesaw, Duluth and Stockbridge.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

