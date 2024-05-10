Cobb CDBG office to hold public meeting about shifting the use of HOME-ARP funds

The county posted the following notice on its website about a proposal to shift funds within its HOME-ARP program received through the American Rescue Plan:

The Cobb County CDBG (Community Development Block Grant) Program Office will hold a Public Review Meeting on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. to receive comments on the updated information and activities for the County’s HOME-ARP Program. A 15-day Public Comment period will commence on Wednesday, May 15, 2024 and will conclude on Friday, May 31, 2024. All comments regarding this Public Notice should be directed to the Cobb County CDBG Program Office at (770) 528-1455 or via email at publiccomments@cobbcountycdbg.com

The meeting will be held Tuesday, May 28, 2024 at 11 a.m. at the Cobb County CDBG Program Office, 192 Anderson Street, Suite 150 Marietta, GA 30060

HOME-ARP was set up with American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds, which were added to the HUD HOME program to benefit qualifying individuals and families who are homeless, at risk of homelessness, or in vulnerable populations.

Supportive services are increased from $528,426.5 by $3,618,000 for a final allocation of $4,146,426.50.

Acquisition and Development of Non-Congregate Shelters was zeroed out from a starting number of $3,600,000

Tenant Based Rental assistance was reduced by $18,000 to a final amount of $572,000.

Administration and planning remains stable at $832,663.50

The total allocation remains $5,551,090.00.

About the Community Development Block Grant program

The Community Development Block grant program is administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The HUD website describes the program as follows:

The Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program provides annual grants on a formula basis to states, cities, and counties to develop viable urban communities by providing decent housing and a suitable living environment, and by expanding economic opportunities, principally for low- and moderate-income persons. The program is authorized under Title 1 of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, Public Law 93-383, as amended 42 U.S.C. 5301 et seq. The program was designed to reinforce several important values and principles of community development: